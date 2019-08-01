2019 Hong Kong Cyclothon Brings the Return of the Hammer Series

by businesswireindia.com

Organised by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), the Hong Kong Cyclothon continues for the fifth year, with the return of the revolutionary international professional Hammer Series to take Hong Kong Cyclothon to a thrilling climax this October!

Hong Kong – the only Asian city to host the Hammer Series finale

After two Hammer Series stops in Stavanger, Norway and Limburg, Netherlands in May and June, respectively, the final race will return to Asia on October 13 for the second consecutive year with the Hammer Hong Kong, a Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Asia Tour Class 1.1 Road Race.

Launched in 2017, with a recent announcement that one more stage would be added in Colombia in 2020, the Hammer Series is unique team vs. team race format with no individual rider rankings. The Hammer Hong Kong is designed to maximise spectator excitement, with close-up views of 12 UCI WorldTour teams and other professional teams in two thrilling disciplines: the Hammer Sprint and the Hammer Chase. The all-out races take place on a 3.8km circuit in Tsim Sha Tsui, in the heart of Hong Kong, which serves as spectacular arena for the fast and furious action. The team that crosses the finish line first in the Hammer Chase will win the Hammer Hong Kong, while the team that accumulates the most points in all three Hammer Series races will be crowned overall Hammer Series 2019 Champions.

Professional yet fun-filled Hong Kong Cyclothon

In addition to the Hammer Series, amateur cyclists from around the world can participate in the equally exciting 30km or 50km rides, and enjoy a breath-taking ride through the diverse cityscape of Asia’s world city. Streaking on a bike across Tsing Ma Bridge, Ting Kau Bridge and Stonecutters Bridge is a “must-do” for cycling lovers and professionals alike.

In addition to the conventional races, there will be a new riding event, called the Fancy Dress Bike Party. The participants are encouraged to dress in eye-catching outfits (with helmets) to enjoy riding without any limitations, adding a joyous atmosphere to the intense competitions.

The 2019 Hong Kong Cyclothon is a not-to-be-missed event on the international cycling calendar. Join the passionate crowd and cheer for the professional riders in the heart of the Event Capital of Asia!

The 30km and 50km rides are open to all cyclists. Online registration will be available from 10am, 7 August 2019 (Hong Kong Time, GMT+8). Please visit register.hongkongcyclothon.com

Download images (Hong Kong Cyclothon & Hammer Team Captains), videos (2018 Hong Kong Cyclothon videos-50km & the Hammer Hong Kong) and endorsement quotes of Hammer tam captains on the Hammer Series from the following links:

For more information about the Hammer series, please visit HammerSeries.com.

