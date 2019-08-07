by businesswireindia.com

Mitsui Chemicals Inc. (Location: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Tsutomu Tannowa) announced that Mitsui Chemicals Catalysis Science Awards will begin accepting applications for the “2020 Mitsui Chemicals Catalysis Science Awards” on September 2nd via web site of the company.

In 2004, Mitsui Chemicals established the “Mitsui Chemicals Catalysis Science Awards,” which aim at contributing to the sustainable development of chemistry and the chemical industry. In particular, the awards include the “Catalysis Science Award” and “Catalysis Science Award for Creative Work,” which recognize outstanding achievements in catalysis science.

We set the subheading of the 2020 Awards as “Catalysis Science Contributing to Sustainable Society,” to highlight the social issues including plastic waste management to which the chemical industry could contribute. We welcome applications from a variety of research fields including solid catalysts, molecular catalysts, and biocatalysts, as well as green processes and rare metal utilization via catalysis, along with materials science and development through novel catalysis.

for Creative Work Eligible applicants – Researchers who have made extraordinary achievements in the catalysis science fields as defined in the subheading, or researchers affiliated with a public research institution – One winner (every other year) – Must be 47 years old or younger as of April 1, 2019 – Researchers who made original achievements in the catalysis science fields as defined in the subheading, or researchers affiliated with a public research institution – Up to two winners (every other year) – Must be 37 years old or younger as of April 1, 2019 Prize A plaque and cash prize of 5 million yen A plaque and cash prize of 1 million yen

2. Selection schedule

The winners will be selected by a selection committee organized by Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., to consist of several world-class academic experts in catalysis science and a representative of Mitsui Chemicals.

Web entry start September 2nd, 2019 Deadline December 31st, 2019 Announcement of winners Around June 2020 on the website, specialized magazines, etc. Award ceremony and Commemorative lectures The winners will be requested to deliver commemorative lectures in Autumn 2020. The travel expenses including accommodation charges will be paid. The details will be announced later.

