செய்திகள் தமிழில்
26 Jul 2018, Edition - 1108, Thursday

24 Mantra Entrusts GenY Medium With Their Digital Mandate

by businesswireindia.com

July 26, 2018

Business Wire India
India’s largest organic food brand, 24 Mantra, is leveraging the power of digital marketing to reach out and connect directly with its target audience, globally. For this, the brand has partnered with one of country’s leading digital marketing firm, GenY Medium. The mandate includes managing 24 Mantra’s social media presence, search engine optimization, ORM and driving direct sales through e-commerce.
 
Speaking on GenY Medium’s strength in building rich and meaningful social media presence for brands, Yashwant Kumar, CEO says, “We bring our core strengths in consumer understanding and digital to craft the right message and micro-target to the right audience over digital channels.” On marketing an organic product brand in a market that is still warming up to the concept, he adds, “Organic is good for us – that’s a given. But the first goal would be consumer awareness and education before going on to influence any buying decision. Therefore, the challenge is to come up with concepts that make people pause and think and makes them take the food they are consuming very seriously. These are scenarios where branding plays a critical role and our creative team is well-equipped for this.”
 
On choosing GenY Medium, brand’s CEO, Mr. N. Balasubramanian, comments, "True to our mission of getting organic produce directly from farm to the fork, we wanted to extend this further by going directly to the consumer using digital. Understanding their needs and addressing them with our products. We see GenY Medium as a very equipped partner in helping us achieve this goal."
