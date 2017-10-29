250 students from 54 schools participate in quiz competition at TNAU

A total of 250 students from 54 schools today participated in the 24th District Level Quiz Competition here.

Organised by the Social Service League of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University the competition was held for three different categories of 6th standard to to 8th, 9 and 10, and 11 and 12th standards, with English and Tamil Medium separately.

The competition was held with a motto of bringing out the inherent potential of the students in the Coimbatore district was conducted at two different levels of preliminary and the main exams.

Chief Guest of the function, Joint Director, Director General of GST Intelligence, Dr K Kalimuthu gave away the prize to the winners.