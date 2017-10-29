250 students from 54 schools participate in quiz competition at TNAU

A total of 250 students from 54 schools today participated in the 24th District Level Quiz Competition here.
Organised by the Social Service League of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University the competition was held for three different categories of 6th standard to to 8th, 9 and 10, and 11 and 12th standards, with English and Tamil Medium separately.
The competition was held with a motto of bringing out the inherent potential of the students in the Coimbatore district was conducted at two different levels of preliminary and the main exams.
Chief Guest of the function, Joint Director, Director General of GST Intelligence, Dr K Kalimuthu gave away the prize to the winners.
The Madras Musical Association has won top honours at the fourth Asia Pacific Choir Games held in Colombo on October 22 and 23. The association won gold and silver in two differ...Read More
Sushmita Sengupta Love Milkshakes? The goodness of freshly cut fruits blended with the ever so nutritious milk, think there can’t be a concoction as healthy as this? Think aga...Read More
Struggling to shed those extra inches around your tummy? Tried all sorts of dieting, yet no trace of desired results? Well, let us tell you a secret. Weight loss is as much about w...Read More