  • 8 Indian fishermen along with two trawlers were found in suspicious circumstances in Sri Lankan territory
  • TN urges PM to get fishermen, boats released from Sri Lanka
  • Bihar: 5 dead in Rohtas’ Danwar after consuming illicit liquor, 4 others critical
  • Congress plans nationwide protest against demonetisation on Nov 8
  • Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani links arrested ISIS terrorists with Ahmed Patel, Congress hits back and terms it baseless
  • Muzammil Khan, son of Syed Salahuddin daughter summoned for questioning by NIA today
Coimbatore

250 students from 54 schools participate in quiz competition at TNAU

Covai Post Network
October 29, 2017

A total of 250 students from 54 schools today participated in the 24th District Level Quiz Competition here.

Organised by the Social Service League of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University the competition was held for three different categories of 6th standard to to 8th, 9 and 10, and 11 and 12th standards, with English and Tamil Medium separately.

The competition was held with a motto of bringing out the inherent potential of the students in the Coimbatore district was conducted at two different levels of preliminary and the main exams.

Chief Guest of the function, Joint Director, Director General of GST Intelligence, Dr K Kalimuthu gave away the prize to the winners.

