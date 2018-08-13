  • Download mobile app

13 Aug 2018, Edition - 1126, Monday

FLASH NEWS:

  • A 12-year-old boy was killed by three of his friends over a plastic wristwatch in Khoda village, Noida, Uttar Pradesh
  • Maharashtra ATS raids Mumbai, Pune. Recovers several ammunitions, pistols and cartridges
  • Congress President Rahul Gandhi launches a scathing attack against PM Modi while addressing a rally in Bidar, Karnataka
  • SC pulls up UP Government on Hapur lynchings, directs Meerut I-G to conduct probe
  • Alagiri’s remarks have come at a time when there has been talk of inducting the politician back into the DMK
  • Kerala Church Sex Scandal: Priests- Jaise K George and Father Sony Varghese surrender before the court in Thiruvalla
  • A level II fire broke out in a godown in Parel, Mumbai
  • Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana criticises PM Modi’s interview, calls it a one-sided communication
  • J&K: Terrorists kill civilian in Pulwama as sources say he was shot for being an ‘informer’
  • Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to Telangana
4th Annual Sustainable Smart Cities India Conference

by newsvoir.com

August 13, 2018

Nispana’s 4th Annual Sustainable Smart Cities India Conference is scheduled to take place on 6th – 7th of September in Bangalore. With support of Smart City, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Government of India, this event is all set to create a benchmark of success.

 

4th Annual Sustainable Smart Cities India

 

With 5 weeks to go, the programs is packed with smart city case studies, practical analysis and real-time exercises to reinforce the theory, meaning you return to work with new knowledge on current smart city trends.

The key presentation topic includes:

  • India Smart City Mission and Future Ready Smart Cities

  • Smart Solutions for Smart Cities – Mobility, Lighting and Waste Management

  • Smart and Sustainable Infrastructure

  • Smart Cities Technology Innovation, Deployment and Adoption?


 

 

 

 

The experts will discuss the latest smart city developments and also look at the threats and challenges of future. Don’t missout this great opportunity to expand your network of potential clients and contacts. Join us as we provide you a platform to generate new leads and develop new business relationship.

 

Get noticed at our event and demonstrate your services or solutions to the local market. Register your Interest now or contact Rupika@nispana.com for any queries.

Source: Newsvior

TCP's LGBT Pride

