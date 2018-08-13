Nispana’s 4th Annual Sustainable Smart Cities India Conference is scheduled to take place on 6th – 7th of September in Bangalore. With support of Smart City, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Government of India, this event is all set to create a benchmark of success.

4th Annual Sustainable Smart Cities India

With 5 weeks to go, the programs is packed with smart city case studies, practical analysis and real-time exercises to reinforce the theory, meaning you return to work with new knowledge on current smart city trends.



The key presentation topic includes:

India Smart City Mission and Future Ready Smart Cities

Smart Solutions for Smart Cities – Mobility, Lighting and Waste Management

Smart and Sustainable Infrastructure

Smart Cities Technology Innovation, Deployment and Adoption?





The experts will discuss the latest smart city developments and also look at the threats and challenges of future. Don’t missout this great opportunity to expand your network of potential clients and contacts. Join us as we provide you a platform to generate new leads and develop new business relationship.