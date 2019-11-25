4th JCC Meeting Promotes Capacity Enhancement for Sustainable Agriculture & Irrigation in Mizoram

by businesswireindia.com

The 4th Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) supported 'The Project on Capacity Enhancement for Sustainable Agriculture and Irrigation Development in Mizoram’ was organized by the Government of Mizoram at Aizawl. The Technical Cooperation (TC) Project that commenced in July 2017 aims to enhance organizational capacity of the Government of Mizoram to promote sustainable agriculture and irrigation development. The TC project shall contribute in reduction of shifting cultivation, which results in better food security and environmental conservation.Mr. Pu Lalnunmawia Chuaungo (IAS), Chief Secretary, Government of Mizoram, acted as the chairperson at the JCC meeting. Mr. Katsuo Matsumoto, Chief Representative, JICA India gave a short speech at the meeting in presence of other dignitaries from the state.The issues discussed at the meeting were, the necessary actions for institutionalization of methods formed through the project, and functioning the methods by the Agriculture and Irrigation development committee formed by several departments. The roadmap for establishment of new approach and project implementing function was enforced, along with fruitful discussion on budget allocation for future activities. The meeting also touched upon the implementation of the Pilot activities which is in the preparatory stage and will be conducted shortly. The committee members agreed to utilize or refer to the successful techniques and learnings what they adopted from the Project so far for further activities.Speaking on the occasion,We believe the project has an immediate effect on the lives of dependent communities as it aims at increasing farmers' incomes. With the institutionalization of operations, we aim to provide a concrete structure of improving agriculture productivity of the farmers by creating a committee of related departments of the government of Mizoram. The Project reaffirms its commitment to contribute to increasing farmers' income in a sustainable manner. JICA’s vision for Mizoram is in synchronization with the Government of India’s Development of North Eastern Region (NER) and we aim to advance the region accordingly.”In addition to the above, in the North-Eastern Region (NER), JICA has extended a cumulative ODA loan of 131,319 million Japanese Yen (approximately over INR 8,520 Crore) for the North East Road Connectivity Project to improve connectivity in the NER through upgradation of Transport infrastructure. Other than that loans for Umiam-Umtru Stage IV Hydro-Electric Power Station Project, Guwahati Water Supply Project, Sikkim Biodiversity Conservation and Forest Management Project, among others are currently under implementation.Source: Businesswire