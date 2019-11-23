4th National Level Competition of BRAINY Shall Witness 400 Students Engaged in the Battle of the Brains on 24th November 2019

Business Wire India
A legacy of 15 years in a row with trust of lacs of parents, Xplore Knowledge Resources
has earned prestige of conducting the grandest competitions. Students across Gujarat and other states will be involved in 2019’s battle of brains. Company has been leader in the brain education field for children.
Brainy – A division of Brain Child Learning
the students will be involved in doing amazing parapsychological activities like reading with eyes closed and also reading the whole book In 10 minutes by just flipping the pages.
They shall demonstrate the power of visualization, mindfulness
and many more right brain abilities
. These amazing activities like bending of spoons with mind power
and Brain’s ability of photographic memory will be performed by nearly 400 students in front of a live audience of about 1000 people who shall be watching them and also being webcasted live to thousands via our website and social media like YouTube and Face book (FB). Although the concept may sound unbelievable but this is the 4th National level competition,
earlier 3 competitions have been already witnessed by thousands, speaks for its authenticity. Every year Brainy Competition is organised to generate the awareness for the benefit of all mankind, of the immense creative Brain powers that we all have. Brainy students do not compete on the knowledge of the facts, instead they compete on the functioning of their neural systems and senses.
India shall witness the unprecedented on 24th
November 2019. You can view the Competition Live through our You Tube Channel or through our website.
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/brainyindia
Website: https://brainy.co.in
Face book link: Facebook/bcl.ind
Enabling Children to Express – National Level Competition
Once Every year BRAINY
provides the children across India to participate in their National Level competition
held at various locations so that they can experience the joy of participating and also eradicate the fear of appearing in such Competitions. The Brainy competition is an important event and it spreads the awareness of Brain training for children and the benefits that can result from it.
We do not have stringent selection process and the competition is open to all our students who wish to travel to the location where it is being held. We encourage students to participate since our driving force for them is that “Winning does not matter Participation Does”.
