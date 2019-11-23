  • Download mobile app
23 Nov 2019, Edition - 1593, Saturday
Textile ERP
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Centre to release Rs 600 cr as interim relief for farmers in Maharashtra.
  • Shiv Sena, NCP, Cong alliance opportunistic; their govt unlikely to last beyond 6-8 months: Nitin Gadkari
  • Process to form Sena-led govt in final stages: Uddhav to MLAs
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

4th National Level Competition of BRAINY Shall Witness 400 Students Engaged in the Battle of the Brains on 24th November 2019

by businesswireindia.com

November 23, 2019

Business Wire India
A legacy of 15 years in a row with trust of lacs of parents, Xplore Knowledge Resources has earned prestige of conducting the grandest competitions. Students across Gujarat and other states will be involved in 2019’s battle of brains. Company has been leader in the brain education field for children.
 
Brainy – A division of Brain Child Learning the students will be involved in doing amazing parapsychological activities like reading with eyes closed and also reading the whole book In 10 minutes by just flipping the pages.
 
They shall demonstrate the power of visualization, mindfulness and many more right brain abilities. These amazing activities like bending of spoons with mind power and Brain’s ability of photographic memory will be performed by nearly 400 students in front of a live audience of about 1000 people who shall be watching them and also being webcasted live to thousands via our website and social media like YouTube and Face book (FB). Although the concept may sound unbelievable but this is the 4th National level competition, earlier 3 competitions have been already witnessed by thousands, speaks for its authenticity.  Every year Brainy Competition is organised to generate the awareness for the benefit of all mankind, of the immense creative Brain powers that we all have. Brainy students do not compete on the knowledge of the facts, instead they compete on the functioning of their neural systems and senses.

You may Also watch the competition of last year by clicking this link Click Here
 
India shall witness the unprecedented on 24th November 2019. You can view the Competition Live through our You Tube Channel or through our website.
 
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/brainyindia
Website: https://brainy.co.in
Face book link: Facebook/bcl.ind
 
Enabling Children to Express – National Level Competition

Once Every year BRAINY provides the children across India to participate in their National Level competition held at various locations so that they can experience the joy of participating and also eradicate the fear of appearing in such Competitions. The Brainy competition is an important event and it spreads the awareness of Brain training for children and the benefits that can result from it.

We do not have stringent selection process and the competition is open to all our students who wish to travel to the location where it is being held. We encourage students to participate since our driving force for them is that “Winning does not matter Participation Does”.
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿