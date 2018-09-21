6ft Tall Agarbattis Donated to Popular Ganesh Mandals by Zed Black

On the auspicious occasion of Ganeshotsav, Maharashtra's favourite festival, MP based agarbatti company Zed Black has reached out to lacs of devotees by donating 6ft tall Mega Agarbattis to various Ganesh Mandals across the city of Mumbai. Popular Ganesh Mandals like Mumbaicha Raja (Ganesh Galli), Tejukaya Mansion (One of the oldest in Mumbai), Parelcha Raja (Nare Park), Shri Datta Mandir Ganeshotsav Mandal (Girgaum, Thakurdwar) and Panchaganga Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Parel are adorned by these 6ft tall agarbattis.

Mega Agarbatti at Datta Mandir

Mr. Ankit Agarwal, Director, MDPH shares, “Ganeshotsav is Maharashtra's favourite festival and we wanted to spread happiness this festive season through our innovative and fragrant Mega Agarbattis which last for 24 hrs at various Ganesh Mandals throughout Mumbai. We also distributed 20,000 agarbattis to devotees who visited the mandals. We are happy that we could reach out to lacs of devotees to voice the power of prayers through Zed Black’s tagline, “Prarthna Hogi Sweekar” and be a small part of spreading happiness.” Ace cricketer M S Dhoni has been leading the Brand Communication for Zed Black and Mysore Deep Perfumery House as he embodies the company’s tagline, “Prarthna Hogi Sweekar”.

Mr. Siddhant Ashok Pisal Secretary, Tejukaya mansion, shared, "The 6ft Mega Agarbatti, complimented our Ganesh Idol extremely well. The Divine fragrance wafting around the place made it pleasant atmosphere." "MDPH currently boasts of 70% women workforce for manufacturing agarbattis. This year we have also extended support to the Panchaganga Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Parel which has the decoration by Acid and Burnt victims who have also made decorative Ganpatis which are placed around the pandal. Also, blind students have made the decor in Braille, which the blind visitors can touch, feel and understand. Also, we are proud that we could be a part of 50 years celebration of Girgaum’s oldest Shri. Datta Mandir Ganeshotsav Mandal," adds Ankit Agrawal, Director, Zedblack.

About MDPH

From a humble beginning in Indore where the business was established 25 years ago by the first generation, the family-run company, Mysore Deep Perfumery House, is now helmed by the third generation and has a nationwide and indeed international presence in its sector. Zed Black’s parent company, MDPH, was started in year 1992 as a household agarbatti packaging unit. Today, Zed Black is one of the top 3 manufacturers of Agarbatti in India with a focus on growing its core brands across categories. The Indian agarbatti or incense sticks has been consistently getting a makeover for the last few years, thanks to the consistent efforts of few major Indian incense sticks manufacturers who are innovating and setting new standards in the field be it fragrances, dimensions or various elements. MP based, one of Country’s leading Agarbatti manufacturers, Mysore Deep Perfumery House, with their brand Zed Black, has been on a mission to voice the power of prayers through its nation-wide campaign #prarthnahogisweekar with its wide array of products for the national as well as global market.