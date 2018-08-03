9 Films’ Thought-provoking Film ‘Others’ to be Released on SonyLiv

by newsvoir.com

Known for its fascinating and outstanding story contents, 9 Films is all set to come up with another enthralling film – ‘Others’. The movie under production will be touching up on an important issue which is currently prevailing in the society. The Film is scheduled to be released on India’s premier OTT network, SonyLIV, soon. While, Rajveer Ahuja of 9 Films and Sarvesh Tiwari, of PR Professionals are jointly producing the movie, Sachin Shide, an IFDA award recipient is the director of the short film.



The short film is based on boxing, but in practice, it appears much more than boxing as a competition. It is a human-interest story, reflecting gender empowerment of neglected individuals in the society, transgender.



Producer, Rajvir Ahuja of 9 Films

“Right from the beginning our production house, in association with the premier OTT networks, SonyLIV, has unanimously worked on relevant social issues. Hence, we often believed on pursuing enthralling and fascinating contents. As such, like our previous films, the upcoming short film – Others we hope that it would also gain tremendous mileage in days to come”, said the Producer, Rajvir Ahuja of 9 Films. Noticeably, the premier network, SonyLiv beamed into number of interesting short films based on the relevant social issues.



Often known for its hard-hitting storytelling, the premier film house, 9 Films has successfully made 27 short films over the past one year. Among other worth-fetching movies, Mukti has won the best short film award on the Web Awards during the recent IWM Digital Awards. Another project ‘Peanut Butter’ of the production house is also a well viewed movie.



“In ‘Others’ we have tried to draw the attention of commoners towards the transgender and let them into mainstream society so that they too could get equal opportunities and career growth,” said Sarvesh Tiwari, the Founder and the Managing Director PR Professionals, adding that apart formal education, the transgender must be drawn towards other areas like sports, debate, competition etc.



The renowned actor, Shashank Arora, who played major roles in the films Manto, Title, Brahman Raman, Lipstick Under My Burkha and others, and another well-known Bollywood actor, Asif Basra, who played an important role in various Bollywood movie like Freaky Ali, Krrish 3, would earn lead roles in the movie – 'Others'. The 'Media Konnect', a Global Exchange Platform, collaborated as a Talent Partner for "Others".

