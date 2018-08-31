95 Percent of Indian Millennials Are Stressed Compared to Global Average of 86 Percent, Says Report

by businesswireindia.com

The Cigna 360 Well-Being Survey conducted by the health service company said that 95% of Indian millennials are stressed.

There lies an underlined taboo in getting medical help for stress. Rising medical cost is another barrier to seeking professional help. 75% of respondents do not feel comfortable talking to a medical professional about their stress.

Indians are optimistic about their overall health and well-being status while Korea scores the lowest in the overall index.

The survey conducted by Cigna TTK Health Insurance Company revealed that 95% of Indian millennials, between age group 18-34, are stressed compared to the global average of 86%. Work is the main trigger for stress amongst Indians.It is seen thatplans can be of great help to alleviate that stress."The workplace plays an important role in the health and well-being of an employee. 87% of workers agree that workplace wellness programs are critical in choosing between new and existing employers. Managing workplace stress is important for corporations, as they can include health and wellness programs in every employee’s beneﬁts package," said Prasun Sikdar, managing director & chief executive officer, Cigna TTK Health Insurance."Stress management, dental benefits, and health checkups are the most desired benefits for workers. Thesecovered under workplace wellness programs can boost employee confidence and make them feel that their role in the workplace is really Future Assured. Because in the end, good health equals good business," Sikdar said.The report further pointed out the reluctance amongst individuals for getting medical help for stress. Medical cost is another barrier to seeking professional help, with 75% of respondents not willing to talk about stress to a medical professional."Due to low dependence onand limited access to, 50% of Indians plan to finance their medical expenses from their savings in old age, which is followed by insurance. Close to 3 in 4 Indians expect either their spouse or children to take care of them in old age," says the survey.India, retains its spot in the overall global well-being index for the fourth year, with only slight declines in physical, social and family wellness this year.The Cigna 360 well-being survey reflects how individual consumers feel about their personal health and well-being. It is a pulse index that holistically measures people’s perception of their overall well-being on the basis of 5 parameters- physical, family, social, finances and work.This year’s survey included participation from developed and emerging countries including the United States, UK, Germany, France, China, Brazil and Indonesia.Source: Businesswire