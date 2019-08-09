  • Download mobile app
09 Aug 2019, Edition - 1487, Friday
A Happy and Nourishing Workplace – Vuram Technology Solutions

by businesswireindia.com

August 9, 2019

Business Wire India
Vuram Technology Solutions, an expert in providing Business Process Management (BPM) & Robotic Process Automation (RPA) services and a global trusted partner of Appian, is once again recognized as "India's Top 50 Great Mid-Size Workplace" by Great Place to Work institute. Ranked 44 in 2018, Vuram has jumped 28 spots to earn 16th rank in 2019 India’s Top 50 Great Mid-Size Workplace.  
 
Believing in the founding principles, Venkatesh Ramarathinam, CEO, Vuram Technology Solutions, said, “Our value system and beliefs, stem from our name. In Tamil language, Vuram translates to ‘manure’ and implies ‘nourishment’. We wanted to create an organisation that will nourish our people (employees); in turn our people nourishing our customers and together our people and customers becoming the ‘Vuram’ for our society. This strong purpose makes it easy to drive our organisation. Today, every practice that we follow and every decision that we make is aligned to this core principle.”
 
“We deeply care for our people. It begins with a culture that provides each person the freedom to bring in and nurture fresh ideas & perspectives. With strong mentoring support for career growth, each individual has the opportunity to wear multiple hats, take up various responsibilities and receive sufficient nourishment from the ecosystem,” Venkatesh added.
 
“A successful company is one where every customer is an extension of the sales function and every employee is a patron. A company where you are not trying extra hard to recruit talent, but where the talent wants to work.” Venkatesh emphasised that the company's culture, which is based on its core values, is a vital parameter for the success of Vuram.
Source: Businesswire

