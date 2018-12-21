A Leading Health Insurance Company Partners with Fiinovation

A leading private sector health insurance company in India has entered into a strategic partnership with Fiinovation, a global Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) consulting firm, and Pinnacle Skills India, an NGO that works towards empowering youth through skill development and education. The programme’s key objective is to provide skill development opportunities to women from financially disadvantaged communities in 36 districts across 8 states of India. Under this collaboration, Fiinovation and Pinnacle Skills will extend their services to facilitate the corporation's social welfare project for training the youth to take up the roles of General Duty Assistants (GDA).

The project’s mandate includes community mobilisation through awareness activities, setting-up training centres for skill development, and ensuring employment opportunities. The complete CSR portfolio will be managed and monitored by Fiinovation. Pinnacle Skills India takes on the responsibility to arrange for ‘On-Job Training’ of the beneficiaries, in hospitals, and multi-specialty clinics. Upon completion of the training, the beneficiaries will be duly assessed and issued certificates by National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Sector Skill Council, and provided with job placements as GDAs.



Speaking on the launch, Dr. Soumitro Chakraborty, CEO, Fiinovation stressed on the need and importance of women empowerment and their skill development. He stated, “There is a serious decline in women workforce participation due to lack of opportunities, safety and other social stigma. We want to contribute towards making a social and economic change.”

“Percentage of working women has declined over time. With 36% of women being employed in 2005-06, the number has decreased to 24% in 2015-16. This decline must be a major concern for economy and society at large. Owing to the high gender inequality at workplace, there is an urgent need that calls for an overhaul. It goes without saying that we need to shift focus towards education, skill development and employment opportunities for women, more aggressively than before. Our society has to adapt and let them take their rightful positions, which they deserve. For the greater good, if more women become part of the paid labour force, it will help raise India's GDP by an additional 18% by 2025.”



About Fiinovation

Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd. (Fiinovation) is a global consulting firm operating in multiple disciplines of the social development sector with emphasis on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Sustainability. Fiinovation offers end to end CSR consulting services and simplified solutions that has helped various corporations channelize their resources for the upliftment of community on societal, economic and ecological aspects in accordance to their CSR charter. Since 2008, Fiinovation has grown phenomenally and has made a benchmark in the sector through its service quality. It has been able to bridge the gap between businesses and communities through value-based CSR programmes in association with credible civil society organizations on pan India basis in the field of health, environment, education, and livelihood.