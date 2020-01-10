A Media Coverage Base for the Tokyo 2020 Games The Tokyo Media Center Is Now Accepting Accreditation Card Applications

by businesswireindia.com

The Tokyo Media Center (TMC) is a facility established by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government to serve as a media coverage base for domestic and international media during the Tokyo 2020 Games. As of today, it is now accepting accreditation card applications through the TMC official website. By obtaining an accreditation card, you can make use of the TMC’s workspace and other facilities during the Games, as well as utilize its services, including press conferences and media tours.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200109005899/en/

Along with this news, the TMC has announced its official concept “Connect in Tokyo” as well as published a message from Governor Koike on its official website.

Even media who don’t have accreditation for the Tokyo 2020 Games can use the TMC’s services. Please visit this media coverage and information gathering base during the Games!

Official Website

Please visit official website or scan QR code to apply for an accreditation card.

URL: https://tokyo.mediacenter.jp/

* You must have a registered account on the official website to apply for an accreditation card.

Provided Services

Within the facility

– Workspace, meeting rooms, and interview rooms

Some spaces may need to be reserved.

– Free internet connectivity (cabled and Wi-Fi)

– Concierge service

– Press conferences and briefings

– Media kits

Other

– Support for filming around Tokyo

– Media tours

– Exclusive articles on the TMC website etc.

* This list of provided services will continue to be updated. More details will be announced to accredited members at a later date.

Location

Tokyo Sports Square 2-3F (Address: 3-8-3, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo)

– 1-minute walk from JR/Tokyo Metro Yurakuchō Station

– Close to Tokyo Station, one of the city’s main transport hubs

– An extremely convenient location for covering the Games

Planned Facility Schedule

Friday, July 10 – Thursday, July 23, 2020: from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm

Friday, July 24 – Monday, August 10, 2020: open 24 hours

Tuesday, August 11 – Saturday, August 22, 2020: closed

Sunday, August 23 – Monday, September 7, 2020: open 24 hours

Message from Koike Yuriko, Governor of Tokyo

You can view the message from Governor Koike at the page below.

Tokyo Media Center Official Website

https://tokyo.mediacenter.jp/about/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200109005899/en/

Source: Businesswire