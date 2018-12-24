A Star-studded Launch for Elan Epic

Elan Group, one of the prestigious and fastest developing real estate developers in Gurugram, launched their luxury retail project-Epic.

Actor Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan Launched the Project

As the name suggests, the launch was a star-studded one and the evening oozed of glamour and luxury.

Rakesh Kapoor, Chairman Elan Group said, “We are super excited to launch our new retail project in Gurugram. The strategy & planning of ELAN EPIC made this Project a Premium destination. The Epic is a one-of its kind destination with never before features.”

The glitzy event was hosted by the evergreen actor Anil Kapoor along with the ravishing Mandira Bedi. The grand evening was complemented by the performance of Mouni Roy & International ‘one of its kind’ Aerial Chandelier Act was performed by an Artist from Germany, star rapper Badshah, Singer Jasmine Walia & red carpet welcome by Shenaz Treasurywala made the evening rock. The group also contributed as a good cause to Being Human Foundation owned by Salman Khan.

Talking about the project Elan Epic, Mr. Ravish Kapoor, Director, Elan Group, said, “In today’s time we see a considerable shift in lifestyle; now the retail destination has widened its horizons. Attributing to it we have executed some of the most astonishing and highly appreciated projects in Gurugram. With the launch of Elan Epic, we aspire to offer high-end luxury retail that will raise the bar and set a new benchmark in Indian retail.”

Strategically situated between high-density residential zone of Sec-70, Gurugram, the project will be 'The Destination for the generation next'. Sprawling over an area of 4 acres with a built up area of 0.7 million sq. ft, Elan Epic will be a new destination “away from heat & dust” by design. Elan Epic will be India’s first commercial project with such a large water body. The project is skillfully designed by UHA London. Elan Epic will provide new retail experience to its end-users enabling them to spend quality time with friends, family & kids. The project is different from the rest due to its unique and eco-friendly architecture.

The project is located on a corner & east facing plot along a 90 metres wide major arterial road. Central Atrium has a space-frame roof with hanging creepers that gives a rain forest view. The multiplex brags of 5 screens highlighting Premier, Gold Class. The Possession date will be the end of 2021. Elan Group has three more projects under construction- Elan Mercado in Sector 80, and Elan Town Centre in Sector 67 and Elan Miracle at Sector 84, all located along major growth corridors in Gurugram.

