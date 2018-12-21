ABB: Santa Claus Village goes digital

by businesswireindia.com

High above the Arctic Circle, in Rovaniemi, Finland, you’ll find the Santa Claus Village, complete with glistening snow and Northern Lights, as well as cozy and comfortable smart igloos. The 71 hi-tech glass-roofed igloos are saving energy by using smart ABB technology. Guests experience Lapland’s ever-changing nature while enjoying the comforts of a hotel room while the lights, heating, cooling and ventilation are all controlled remotely with the ABB i-bus® KNX system. In this winter wonderland the difference in temperature between outside and indoors can be more than 50 degrees C (122 degrees F). Under these extreme conditions smart automation is a key way to make significant energy savings.

The 71 hi-tech glass-roofed igloos are saving energy by using smart ABB technology.

