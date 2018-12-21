  • Download mobile app
21 Dec 2018
ABB: Santa Claus Village goes digital

by businesswireindia.com

December 21, 2018

Business Wire India

High above the Arctic Circle, in Rovaniemi, Finland, you’ll find the Santa Claus Village, complete with glistening snow and Northern Lights, as well as cozy and comfortable smart igloos. The 71 hi-tech glass-roofed igloos are saving energy by using smart ABB technology. Guests experience Lapland’s ever-changing nature while enjoying the comforts of a hotel room while the lights, heating, cooling and ventilation are all controlled remotely with the ABB i-bus® KNX system. In this winter wonderland the difference in temperature between outside and indoors can be more than 50 degrees C (122 degrees F). Under these extreme conditions smart automation is a key way to make significant energy savings.

 

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181221005181/en/

 
The 71 hi-tech glass-roofed igloos are saving energy by using smart ABB technology. (Photo: Business Wire)

To watch the video, click here.

 

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a pioneering technology leader in power grids, electrification products, industrial automation and robotics and motion, serving customers in utilities, industry and transport & infrastructure globally. Continuing a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB today is writing the future of industrial digitalization with two clear value propositions: bringing electricity from any power plant to any plug and automating industries from natural resources to finished products. As title partner in ABB Formula E, the fully electric international FIA motorsport class, ABB is pushing the boundaries of e-mobility to contribute to a sustainable future. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 147,000 employees. www.abb.com.

 

 

 

 
Source: Businesswire

