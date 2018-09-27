Abu Dhabi Ports Showcases KIZAD Logistics City to Global Industry at FIATA World Congress

by businesswireindia.com

Abu Dhabi Ports and its business subsidiary, Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD), showcased their innovative logistics products at FIATA World Congress this week. The entities are Gold Sponsors for the prestigious event, held during September 26 – 29, which assembles logistics stakeholders across the globe under one roof to create opportunities for developing new business relationships.KIZAD, one of the largest industrial zones in the Middle East and a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Ports, showcased its products and services that offer greater efficiencies, connectivity and robust competitive positioning to investors across key markets in India, China, wider Middle East, Russia, Brazil, United States and Europe looking to set up in the region.Among the array of innovative and customer-centric solutions that were presented is the recently-launched KIZAD Logistics City, which offers pre-built warehouses and Light Industrial Units (LIUs). KIZAD’s new free zone warehouses will cater to trading and export companies, Third Party Logistics, freight forwarders and distributors while the pre-built and flexible LIUs will serve various light manufacturing businesses and workshops. Due to be completed in October, the modular units are available for pre-booking with early bird incentives and competitive prices.The industrial, logistics and manufacturing hub is integrated with Khalifa Port, one of the fastest growing ports in the world, close to major UAE airports, and seamlessly connected by uncongested highways to Abu Dhabi, Dubai and into Saudi Arabia.Commenting on the acceleration commercial ties between the UAE and leading markets around the world, Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Group CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports said:“Through our specially tailored logistics and trade solutions that are rapidly growing due to demand, we offer our support in securing businesses’ foothold in the Middle East region and ensuring the efficiency and ease of setting up their operations.As a testament to our strong performance and the superiority of our solutions and infrastructure, we are proud partners to global giants such as COSCO Shipping Lines, Jiangsu Provincial Overseas Cooperation and Investment Company Limited (JOCIC), and Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC). These partnerships further reflect our outstanding performance and capabilities to provide integrated solutions and world-class infrastructure to companies and investors.”KIZAD CEO, Samir Chaturvedi, who will participate in the Region Africa and Middle East panel discussion stated, “We are delighted to be at the FIATA World Congress. This event offers an excellent opportunity for us to showcase our value proposition to growing producers, industrialists, and exporters, eager to explore new target markets. There are enormous benefits on offer today for FDI in Abu Dhabi, especially in the logistics sector.Not only do we offer the benefits of strategic location and seamless integration with a multi-modal transportation infrastructure, but also customer-oriented solutions that are key to unlocking competitive advantages.”Abu Dhabi Ports also manage the Fujairah Terminals, the only multi-purpose port on the Eastern seaboard of the United Arab Emirates that is strategically located on the UAE’s Indian Ocean coast, close to the east-west shipping routes. Its location offers shipping lines efficient transhipment options and an excellent platform to serve the entire Gulf Region, the Indian Subcontinent, the Red Sea, East Africa and several neighbouring countries.More than 2,000 delegates attended the three-day-event to discuss future projections of the logistics sector, in order to manage its sustainable growth.Source: Businesswire