Abu Dhabi's Fund Agreed Friendly TOB with MINDOL

Abu Dhabi Dubai STOB Series 22 Investment Limited Partnership (”AbuDhabi22”as follows) and MINDOL HOLDINGS LIMITED (”MINDOL” as follows) which is listed on the Coinsuper Exchange in Hong Kong (https://www.coinsuper.com) agreed AbuDhabi22 to get 33% of crypto currency MINDOL (MIN)(http://mindol.net) that MINDOL issued by TOB.

The world audition of the Hollywood movie "TO DO & DIE" planned to be released worldwide in 2020! (Graphic: Business Wire)

Strengthen strategic partnership with MINDOL by implementing TOB. Both of companies chose TOB as strategic approach to make a purchase at a stable price because acquisition price that AbuDhabi22 planned would be expected to significantly exceed with purchases via regular exchanges. TOB STAGE 1 has already finished and now TOB is being implemented at the purchase price of TOB STAGE 2.

As a management vision for 2019, MINDOL has targeted the market capitalization of within 20th place (55th place as of September 18, 2018) while crypto currencies of more than 2000 stocks are listed. Set ”Fusion of subculture and block chain” as main business, develop an online game with a development budget of 150 million USD. As a first step, develop a fighting game that can be distributed worldwide, utilizing the characters which are applied for the contest sponsored by MINDOL. Strong battles are expected to occur over the world because there is opportunity to get MIN from loser if win the match. In addition, develop MINDOL exclusive wallet that can be used on smart phone, and use it for existing projects such as influencer vote and online game to be developed in the future. Also participating in various movies and making Japanese anime movies as a new media strategy. Furthermore, plan to sponsor a Hollywood movie "TO DO & DIE" scheduled to be cranked in 2019 and released worldwide in 2020 and carry out "MINDOL × TO DO & DIE World Audition 2019" from 2019 which can appear on "TO DO & DIE". The performers selected by the audition are planning to shoot in Japan. Details will be released later. PAN Entertainment and SKY INFINITY GROUP take production directing on "TO DO & DIE" and Spencer Jay Kim works as a producer. Sales are handled by LOTUS Entertainment and Number 11 Films, and prepare as a Hollywood movie project with luxury casts and production teams from Japan and Hollywood.

Purchase price and period

Purchase price: 2.69USD (TOB STAGE2) ~5.86USD (TOB STAGE5)

Reference number 1: Final token sale price 0.45USD

Reference number 2: Listing start price 0.54USD

Exercise period: Deliver sequentially from 10 days after the date of completion of TOB

Recruitment requirement: Limit to owner who have MIN (MINDOL) listed on the Coinsuper Exchange at 3000 MIN at the time of entry.

For detail information like terms of purchase and purpose, see the following URL

http://mindol.net

