Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Present Inheritance’ in Aid of CPAA

The weekend brought one of the most awaited events of the fashion with heart calendar as Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla presented a fashion show to celebrate 50 years of The Cancer Patients Aid Association.

Sandeep Khosla, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Karan Johar & Abu Jani at the presentation of ‘Inheritance, An Ode to the Textiles and Embroideries of India’ by designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla in aid of CPAA

“It is an immense honour and privilege to work with CPAA for the third year in a row. Their work to empower and heal people and families affected by Cancer is unsurpassed. As they mark 50 years of committed service to the community, we are delighted to be a part of this event. Cancer is treatable and beatable. Let's all be a part of this fight," Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla.

The duo have chosen to pay tribute to India's textiles and embroidery legacy at their presentation for CPAA this year. Entitled ‘Inheritance' it is a spectacular expression of heritage textiles from across the country, each used as a canvas for spectacular embroideries.

This joint initiative by Fevicol and CPAA aims at raising funds for the Cancer Survivors and help them to lead a happy and healthy life. In this edition of ‘Fevicol Caring with Style’ fashion show, renowned duo-designer Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla along with queen of drapes, fashion designer and politician, Shaina NC showcase their collection.

From Bandhini tie and dye, Banarasi tissues, jamdanis and khadi to Assam weaves and Kanjeevaram silks, a multitude of techniques from chikankari and zardozi to gota and resham find new birth in their collections. Iconic motifs like the paisley, lotus and bindu or dot become the inspiration for dazzling creativity.

“We have sourced the most exquisite fabrics and textiles from across India, from leading weavers and companies. Each an expert in a particular weave. These fabrics form the DNA of this collection. Our flight of fantasy to take our inheritance and create beauty," Share the duo. There was a power packed celebrity presence on the ramp which included Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Karan Johar and Shweta Bachchan Nanda, each of them supported this incredible cause.

Sonam Kapoor wore a dream ensemble in off-white georgette with pastel and gold lace zardozi borders. Paired with Ijaar pants that have a broad and dramatic zardozi border. Teamed with an exquisite pair of peacock chandbalis and a maangtikka designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla crafted by Saboo, a beautiful Banarasi Jamdani dupatta provided the final flourish.

Karan Johar was dapper in AJSK Man sporting an open coat with inner kurta and churidar in the finest khadi silk. The off-white coat is lavishly hand embroidered in gold zari and silk thread. He carried a Jamdani shawl edged with gold zari borders and accessorized with an elephant statement ring from the Saboo by AJSK jewellery line.

Shweta Bachchan wore an ensemble from The ‘Chakra' collection. This is a new expression of a vintage AJSK range. Soothing earth tones come alive with elaborate multi-colour resham and gold gota hand-embroidery in this ghagra. Worn with both a dupatta and an exquisite bandhini sari from Ahmedabad as a drape. The bandhini sari has been sourced by the duo and enhanced with embroidery and accents. A wonderful melange of drape, printing techniques and elaborate craftsmanship to create majestic beauty. The final touch was the chandbalis and kadas, delicate maangtikka designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla crafted by Saboo.

Guests present to support the designer duo as they unveiled Textiles of India were Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, Maheep and Shanaya Kapoor, Kavita and Priya Singh, Sussanne Khan, Anandita De, Kajal Anand, Tanya and Arvind Dubash, Debbie Hitkari, Ruchira Aggarwal, Pragya Kapoor, Tarika Mariwala, Karan Singh, Kiran and Namrata Sharma, Shivani Patil, Mallika Tarkas Parekh, etc. It was an evening of style, substance and heart.

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla would like to acknowledge the contribution of the following textile creators, each of whom’s work played a fundamental role in the conception of the collection, Inheritance.

Bandhani – Kamal Deep, Ahmedabad

Stripes, Banaras Tissue – Akaaro Gaurav Gupta

Aztec Mekhala – Anuradha Naturally

Jamdani Benares – Sushil Kumar Indian Textiles

Khadi – Khadi Gram Udyog, Lucknow