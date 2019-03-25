Academy of Pastry Arts Brings a Smile to the Under-privileged Students

Academy of Pastry Arts, an esteemed group of Professional Culinary & Pastry Schools, has conducted ‘Baking for Smiles’ session at Dream Girl Foundation, Gurgaon. The session led by Mr. Dinesh Sharma, Director, Academy of Pastry Arts, along with his team of pâtissier, treated the underprivileged kids with pastries and other delectable Holi food items like Gujia. Dream Girl Foundation is one of the eminent non-profit organizations engaged in providing a better future for the underprivileged children.

Team APAI and Team Dream Girl Foundation share the frame after the event's conclusion

With its Pan-Asia presence in Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bangalore, Academy of Pastry Arts’ journey started in 2010 with the flagship school in Malaysia and now, the company is growing exponentially with plans to be in Dubai. The academy uses cutting edge technology, mixed with ingenious techniques, specifically designed to teach the art, science and techniques of creating good food and methods needed to excel in the food industry.

Moments before the youngest student Jeetu snicks the cake

Mr. Dinesh Sharma, Director, Academy of Pastry Arts said, “Our aim is to empower under-privileged students of the country to be independent and be self-sufficient. With our small contribution towards Dream Girl Foundation, we, at Academy of Pastry Arts, created awareness on the career opportunities of culinary in India.”

