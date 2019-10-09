ACC Commences Initiative to Dispose Modern-Day Ravana ‘Plastic Waste’ to Support the “Swachhata Hi Seva” Mission

by businesswireindia.com

These efforts reflect ACC’s brand philosophy of 'Karein Kuch Kamaal'– delivering excellence and inspiring people to do extraordinary things.

ACC, one of India’s foremost producers of cement and ready mix concrete, is playing a lead role in the “Swachhata Hi Seva” (SHS) 2019 mission of the government – a countrywide awareness and mobilisation campaign with special focus on plastic waste awareness and management.Responding to our Honourable Prime Minister’s clarion call for action on plastic waste awareness and management, ACC organised numerous programmes across the country aligned to the“Swachhata Hi Seva” mission.In Phase I of the plastic waste, ACC employees across the nation joined hands with local authorities, schools and local communities where we operate to promote awareness on the hazardous effects of single use plastic on the environment through poster campaigns, audio visuals, slogan and drawing competitions for children, street plays, rallies and the distribution of cloth and jute bags.In Phase II, ACC is helping facilitate thefrom locations across the country to ensure its safe disposal with the support of the local administration.In Phase III, ACC through its Geocycle brand, will lead the efforts toThe collected plastic waste will be brought to the Geocycle platforms at ACC plants for co-processing in accordance with environmental norms and conversion into alternative fuel and raw material that can be used in ACC's cement kilns with zero waste and emissions. Co-processing conserves valuable natural resources and reduces greenhouse gas emissions.“In today’s world, plastic waste has become emblematic of the modern day Ravana. This Dussehra, ACC will burn the ‘Ravana’ of plastic waste in its cement kilns in a sustainable and environment-friendly manner to help reduce the growing burden of waste and support the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ mission. Thousands of tonnes of single use plastic and other waste will be safely and sustainably disposed at ACC’s nine co-processing and three pre-processing Geocycle facilities to help create a clean India.”Sustainability is deeply embedded in ACC’s business model focussing on the four pillars of Climate, Circular Economy, Water & Nature, and People & Communities. In 2018, ACC safely co-processed more than 3,79,883 tonnes of industrial, agricultural and municipal waste in its cement kilns, helping reduce the growing burden of waste in our country.Source: Businesswire