Accelerate Business Development With Smart Financing From a Bajaj Finserv Business Loan

Every business requires infusion of capital for steady growth and expansion. Whether its renovating your current workspace, training your employees or simply tapping into a new market, you know that capital is essential to taking your business to greater heights. While there are multiple solutions that can serve as a financial springboard, the

Bajaj Finserv Business Loan

is your best ally. Offered by Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv this loan gives you timely and easy access to funds that you can avail on flexible terms.

To understand how this business loan can accelerate your firm’s growth, read on.

You get access to sufficient capital to power business expansion

You benefit from hassle-free application and swift approval

Efficient cashflow management is key to keeping a business running smoothly. This is especially the case if you are helming a seasonal business, where you may require immediate access to funds to purchase inventory and hire professionals. For instance, if you acquire a bulk order, you may need to expand your team while also availing the services of a warehouse.

However, with a business loan you can avail easy access to funds

, within a day of document verification. To qualify for a Bajaj Finserv Business loan, you simply need to meet the eligibility criteria listed as follows:

You should be between 25 and 55 years of age

Your business must have a vintage of at least 36 months

Your business should have its IT returns filed, for the last year at the very least

You can implement a profitable business model and repay the loan easily

As an entrepreneur whose goal is success, the cost of the borrowing may be your primary concern. This is understandable as repayment directly eats into your profit margins. However, Bajaj Finserv offers competitive rates of interest, starting at 18% per annum, and allows you to repay over a flexible tenor. Therefore, you do not have to worry about the cost of implementing a certain business model. Simply factor in all the charges, and then choose a tenor that keeps your cash flow healthy.

You can plug working capital shortfalls with the Flexi Loan facility

Low liquidity levels can bring your supply chain to a standstill, and to avoid this you can consider signing on for the Flexi Loan facility. Here you can borrow from the sanctioned amount in parts as and when you require, as many times as you want to, without producing fresh applications each time or paying additional charges. Moreover, Bajaj Finserv only charges you interest on the amount withdrawn and not the total sanction. You can even decide to pay interest as EMIs throughout the tenor and repay the principal once the tenor ends. This helps you lower your monthly outgo by up to 45% and eases pressure on your working capital reserves.

Now that you know how this loan helps you efficiently manage your business finances and accelerate growth,

check your pre-approved offer

.

Liquidity is crucial to business expansion and with Bajaj Finserv’s Business Loan you get access to ample financing of up to Rs. 30 lakh. You can use this money to open offices in new cities, integrate a specialised department, lease or buy a new piece of equipment, train your employees, stock inventory or even boost your working capital during an economic lull. Moreover, since you do not have to pledge any collateral to get the loan, access to financing is easy.In addition to these, a CIBIL score of 750+ can further help you get financing on favourable terms. Once you meet the eligibility criteria, all you need to do is apply online. On verification and approval, the amount is disbursed into your account in 24 hours.Doing so gives you instant approval through a customised deal and hastens access to financing.Source: Businesswire