Acceleration Partners Expands Global Performance-Driven Partner Marketing to Asia-Pacific

Acceleration Partners, the largest independent global partner marketing agency, has established a regional headquarters in Singapore and hired Janice Tan-David as Managing Director for their Asia-Pacific region.

“We are thrilled to be officially launching Acceleration Partners in APAC and to have found an incredible leader in Janice,” said Robert Glazer, founder and CEO of Acceleration Partners. “Our 'Global Strategy, Local Context' approach to performance-driven marketing and program management has allowed our global teams to address the unique challenges clients face when expanding into a new market. We’re excited to build on that with our Singapore headquarters and help existing and future clients positively promote their brands and acquire new customers in APAC and beyond.”

Acceleration Partners has launched and expanded partner programs for leading brands in diverse verticals around the globe, including the U.S., Latin America, the EU and Asia.

“Navigating the nuances of how business is conducted in different countries and stakeholder diversity are the primary challenges for most companies expanding globally. In many parts of the APAC region, which generally encompasses 38 different countries, languages, compliance regulations, states of development and consumer personas, a successful expansion requires a shift in mindset, resources and strategic priorities,” said Tan-David.

The performance-driven marketing model is strong in APAC and offers exceptional growth potential for companies in multiple industries, including online marketplaces, travel and tourism, consumer lifestyle, retail/e-commerce and financial services.

Acceleration Partners is a global marketing agency delivering performance-driven customer acquisition and partnership programs for the world’s leading brands. Through our Performance Partnerships® framework, we help clients create transparent, high-value programs that bring more customers, incremental sales and faster growth. Acceleration Partners’ growing global reach, discerning industry expertise and relationships with performance-focused partners has led to a client roster that includes Target, adidas, Gymboree, Reebok, Warby Parker, ThirdLove, ButcherBox, FindYourTrainer, Smart Destinations, Luca + Danni and many other brands.

