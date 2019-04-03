Accor Brings its Iconic Raffles Brand to India with Two New Hotels

Accor announces two majestic hotels in India – Raffles Jaipur and Raffles Udaipur – in the presence of Accor Chairman & CEO Sébastien Bazin and owner, Ratankant Sharma.

Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and CEO Accor with Ratankant Sharma

The iconic Raffles brand is synonymous with luxury, glamour and extraordinary adventure and this announcement signals a new direction for Accor in India, with a stronger focus on luxury and premium brands. Both hotels will deliver a palatial experience in an extraordinary setting along with the famously discreet and personalised Raffles service.

L- R: Gaurav Bhushan, Global Chief Development Officer, Accor; Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and CEO Accor; Ratankant Sharma; Michael Issenberg, Chairman and COO, Asia Pacific- Accor; Jean-Michel Cassé, Chief Operating Officer (COO) – India and South Asia, Accor; Lokesh Sabharwal, Vice President – Development & Special Projects, South Asia, Accor

Raffles is renowned for setting the standard for luxury hospitality for over 130 years. With 13 properties across 11 countries, each Raffles hotel represents a carefully curated experience in the most distinguished addresses in the world. Since joining the Accor network in 2015, the brand has undergone a renaissance, with a strong pipeline that will see the portfolio double in the next few years.

India’s state of Rajasthan is unique for its rich heritage and tradition and is famous for its spectacular palaces and forts, which makes it the perfect setting to continue the Raffles legend. Jaipur forms part of the culturally rich tourist circuit known as The Golden Triangle, which comprises New Delhi, Agra and Jaipur; while Udaipur is a natural extension of this given its proximity to Jaipur. Both cities are renowned as epicentres for the highest levels of luxury, so it makes sense that the Raffles brand will make its presence in both. For the well-travelled, both Rajasthan and Raffles represent a perfect confluence of adventure, luxury, gastronomy and discovery.

Commenting on this historic occasion, Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and CEO Accor, said: “It is with immense pride that we announce the arrival of the Raffles brand in India, a hallmark of luxury and sublime service in a country that is famous for delivering luxury at the highest level. With our strategic partners, we look forward to providing an oasis of calm and charm in two of the most incredible destinations in India. We thank Ratankant Sharma and our partners for entrusting us with these landmark properties and we look forward to delivering the distinctive Raffles experience to travellers in India. We also thank Mr. Sharma for bringing the first Fairmont to India in Jaipur and extending this partnership to the Raffles brand.”

“Today’s signing of the Raffles Jaipur and Raffles Udaipur marks an historic moment for Accor in India and certainly for tourism in India,” said Jean-Michel Cassé, Chief Operating Officer (COO) – India and South Asia, Accor. “We are seeing increasing demand for luxury travel in India and are looking forward to expanding Accor’s globally renowned portfolio of luxury brands in this incredible country. The addition of the iconic Raffles brand signals a new era for our group.”

Also commenting on this occasion, Ratankant Sharma, said, “Bringing the Raffles brand, which is synonymous with excellence, taste and luxury, to India is a perfect fit for our vision. The opening of Raffles Udaipur and Raffles Jaipur is a key moment in our strategic growth in India and represents a new era of highly differentiated ultra-luxury experiences for both destinations. We are very grateful to the Accor Group and Sébastien Bazin for giving us the opportunity to bring our vision to both these historic cities of Rajasthan to create new icons in India. This partnership reinforces our foresight of India becoming a global gateway with world-class facilities that set new standards for residents and visitors alike. We look forward to welcoming guests and offering them the most memorable experience in a timeless destination.”

About Raffles Udaipur

The Raffles Udaipur will be located in the historic Udaipur, one of the most romantic cities in India. The hotel is set on a 21-acre private island in the midst of Udai Sagar Lake, one of the five prominent lakes of Udaipur. The 101 lake-facing rooms are surrounded by spectacular hill scenery, with views of the 400-year-old temple in the background. The suites additionally boast private pools. It will provide a rare and authentic experience of one of India’s most scenic destinations. Expected to open by mid-2020, the Raffles Udaipur is truly set to be an oasis for the well-travelled, at a short 15-20 minutes’ drive from the Udaipur Maharana Pratap Airport, followed by a short boat ride.

About Raffles Jaipur

The Raffles Jaipur is being built at Kukas in the city of Jaipur as a set of secluded private residences and courtyards adjacent to the larger hotel complex that presently houses the Fairmont Jaipur. The development is planned as a discreet destination for guests to "be themselves". The hotel is anticipated to commence operations in 2022 and is located close to key tourist destinations in Jaipur including the Amer Fort, Jaigarh Fort, Nahargarh Fort and Jal Mahal complexes.

Note to Editor- Link to the high-res images: https://bit.ly/2uIrgc4

About Raffles

Raffles Hotels & Resorts boasts an illustrious history and some of the most prestigious hotel addresses worldwide. In 1887, Raffles Singapore set the standard for luxury hospitality, introducing the world to private butlers, the Singapore Sling and its enduring, legendary service. Today, Raffles continues this tradition in leading cities and lavish resort locales, enchanting travellers with meaningful experiences and service that is both gracious and intuitive. Connoisseurs of life choose Raffles, not merely for its aura of culture, beauty and gentility, but for the extraordinary way they feel when in residence with Raffles. Each Raffles, be it Paris, Istanbul, Warsaw, Jakarta or the Seychelles, serves as a venerated oasis where travellers arrive as guests, leave as friends and return as family. Raffles is part of Accor, a world-leading travel and lifestyle group which invites travellers to feel welcome in almost 4,800 hotels, resorts and residences, along with some 10,000 of the finest private homes around the globe.

For more information, please visit raffles.com | accorhotels.group.

About Accor

Accor is a world-leading augmented hospitality group offering unique and meaningful experiences in almost 4,800 hotels, resorts, and residences across 100 countries. With an unrivalled portfolio of brands from luxury to economy, Accor has been providing hospitality savoir-faire for more than 50 years.

Beyond accommodations, Accor enables new ways to live, work, and play with Food & Beverage, nightlife, wellbeing, and co-working brands. To drive business performance, Accor’s portfolio of business accelerators amplifies hospitality distribution, operations, and experiences. Guests have access to one of the world’s most attractive hotel loyalty programs.

Accor is deeply committed to sustainable value creation, and plays an active role in giving back to planet and community. Planet 21 – Acting Here endeavours to act for “positive hospitality”, while Accor Solidarity, the endowment fund, empowers disadvantaged people through professional training and access to employment.

Accor SA is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACRFY) in the United States.

For more information, please visit accor.com. Or become a fan and follow us on Twitter and Facebook.