Acko Launches True Value for Money Car and Bike Insurance

Acko General Insurance, a new age online insurance provider, has launched the its first auto & bike insurance product – a comprehensive insurance policy that covers against any loss or damage and includes a wide range of add on covers that can be customized by the user. Vehicle owners can buy and renew their auto insurance on acko.com.

The newly announced comprehensive car insurance product is true value for money and is defined by killer prices, stress free claims and an easy purchase experience.

Launched in Mumbai, NCR (Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida), Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata for Car Insurance, it offers the best price and a claims guarantee within three days. Further, it offers users pick-up-drop and towing facility in these cities, in the case of a car accident and an assurance of getting the car back on the road within 3 days; if this is not the case, Acko will provide cab vouchers worth INR 500 everyday till the car is returned. Spare parts such as consumables like nut, bolt, lubricant etc., are covered at no extra cost and it offers zero depreciation add-on at best prices. The process of buying the policy online is simple and intuitive and is complemented by easy to understand communication and requires no paperwork. The assurance of policy receipt instantly via email, rounds off the promise of convenience. The renewal process is just as easy for a lapsed policy, with inspection within one-hour of policy expiration and receipt of new policy on the same day.

“At Acko, we wish to rebuild insurance around what makes sense to consumers. Our game plan is to unbundle insurance in India to make it both more affordable and relevant to consumers,” said Varun Dua, Founder & CEO, Acko. “We’re really excited to bring this ‘paisa vasool’ product to the market, there's nothing like it. Consumers can now access low prices in one click based on their risk profile, and be confident that at the tap of a button – their claim will get paid in the fastest possible time. The customer experience is at the centre of this new product launch and in everything we do.”

About Acko General Insurance

Acko’s General Insurance Company is a new age online insurance policy provider with its entire operations offered through the digital platform. Founded in 2016 by Varun Dua, a fin-tech serial entrepreneur, Acko will provide innovative products with personalized pricing based on customer behaviour and data analytics.

Acko has raised a total of USD 42mn till date, having raised one of the largest seed rounds for a start-up in India. The company is backed by Narayan Murthy’s Catamaran Ventures, Accel and SAIF Partners, Kris Gopalakrishnan, Co-founder Infosys, Hemendra Kothari of DSP Blackrock, Atul Nishar – Founder & Chairman of Hexaware Technologies, Rajeev Gupta, veteran investment banker and Founder of Arpwood Capital, Venk Krishnan and Subba Rao of NuVentures, Swiss Re & Transamerica Ventures.

For more information, please login to http://www.acko.com.