Acko Named a Top Company on LinkedIn’s Annual Top Startups List

Linkedin today announced Acko General Insurance has been named as a top company on LinkedIn’s annual Top Startups List 2018, where professionals want to work and stay.

Acko, founded in 2017 is an independent general insurance company with its entire operations offered through the digital platform. It will provide personalized products after measuring customer behaviour using data analytics.

“We are honoured and delighted with this recognition. It is a tribute to the creativity, drive and passion of all our teams across India that come from diverse backgrounds, but are joined together in a common purpose, of disrupting the market and creating inordinate value,” said Ruchi Deepak, Founding Director, Acko. “We’re clearly doing something right and, more importantly, that what we are doing resonates with our employees. Our goal at Acko is to be the number one place to work and the most exciting place for top talent,” added Ruchi.

“Professionals turn to LinkedIn for news, views, and insights to stay informed, to hire, or to get hired. LinkedIn’s unique data helps us identify the top trends that drive India’s young economy – why these are the most preferred places to work for professionals today and how their innovative business ideas are changing the way we live. The Top Startups List, an extension of the Top Companies franchise, brings to light how these young companies are disrupting industries and attracting talent in India. The debut edition of the India list sees a diverse mix of consumer-driven businesses and B2B startups across industries such as health and wellness, hospitality, fin-tech, and e-commerce,” says Adith Charlie, India Editor, LinkedIn.

The LinkedIn Top Startups list is the first launch in India and is a part of LinkedIn’s editorial list franchise celebrating the companies and people making an impact in the professional world. The Top Startups list is built by leveraging LinkedIn data that focuses on what job seekers are doing. The list is derived from a blended score looking at factors including interest in the company, engagement with employees, job interest and retention, and is informed by the billions of actions taken by more than 575 million professionals on LinkedIn.

To see the full list of the LinkedIn Top Startups, click here.

About Acko General Insurance

Acko’s General Insurance Company is a new age online insurance policy provider with its entire operations offered through the digital platform. Founded in 2016 by Varun Dua, a fin-tech serial entrepreneur, Acko will provide innovative products with personalized pricing based on customer behaviour and data analytics.

Acko has raised a total of USD $42 mn till date, having raised one of the largest seed rounds for a start-up in India. The company is backed by Narayan Murthy’s Catamaran Ventures, Accel and SAIF Partners, Kris Gopalakrishnan, Co-founder Infosys, Hemendra Kothari of DSP Blackrock, Atul Nishar – Founder & Chairman of Hexaware Technologies, Rajeev Gupta, veteran investment banker and Founder of Arpwood Capital, Venk Krishnan and Subba Rao of NuVentures, Swiss Re & Transamerica Ventures.

For more information, please visit www.acko.com.