ACTICO and LTI Enter Into a Global Strategic Alliance

by businesswireindia.com

ACTICO, a leading international provider of software for intelligent automation and digital decisioning and Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE code: 540005, NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company have entered into a Global Strategic partnership. This alliance will offer ACTICO Platform’s Intelligent Decision Management Automation capabilities as an integrated extension to LTI’s Mosaic – a platform that offers data engineering, advanced analytics, knowledge-led automation, IoT connectivity and improved solution experience to its users. Through this partnership ACTICO and LTI aim to offer their customers faster go-to-market for digital solutions and a reduced cost of ownership.“LTI brings domain expertise, global coverage and an ability to create and offer unique market solutions on our platform. We are impressed with LTI’s Mosaic platform and look forward to bringing its capabilities to ACTICO’s customers.”“Decision Automation is critical to improve business productivity, increase accuracy and to consistently make the right decision at the right time. Complete automation of operational decisions is a key trend for BFSI sector and our partnership with ACTICO will further augment our capabilities in this area.”With its exceptional delivery capabilities, LTI is well aligned to Banking, Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing and Media & Hi-tech industries to develop, deliver and support use cases on the ACTICO Platform.Source: Businesswire