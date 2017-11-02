Activist who opposed construction of temple on poromboke land arrested

A temple constructed on a poromboke land at Ramapuram in Tiruvallur district allegedly by a PMK functionary has stirred controversy with the arrest of Nakeeran Pugazhendi , the Treasurer of Arappor Iyakkam. Nakeeran had objected to the illegal construction and was vociferous about it at a recently held public meeting organised by the NGO.

According to activist Chandra Mohan of Arappor, the Kalasathamman temple had also encroached upon public road. “The police arrested Nakeeran at 4.30 today and have confiscated his phone. He has now been detained at Puzhal prison. This after PMK functionary RA Kumar created ruckus during the meeting conducted by the NGO on October 28. Kumar has falsely alleged in a complaint that Nakeeran had hurled castist abuses on them but we have recorded evidence to prove otherwise”, Mohan said.

In fact it was Kumar and a group of 20 others who went about pushing, shoving and abusing, he said. “When we asked the cops on duty to initiate action, they asked us to let it go stating that the partymen were in an inebriated condition. But the next day a DMK party member gives a complaint on behalf of PMK’s Kumar falsely accusing us of hurling castist abuses. Interestingly the two parties got together on this because both of them were part of the temple board.”

Mohan also claimed that the police had registered a case of unlawful assembly, this after they were orally permitted to organise the meeting. “If they had denied permission they would have given it in writing. The police in fact had put in place cops on bandobust duty while the meeting was on. To call it an unlawful assembly a day after the meeting is held doesn’t make much sense “, he added.

A document of the Chennai Corporation that The Covai Post has accessed states that the temple is being constructed on a poromboke land belonging to the Revenue Department. The Corporation had thus sent a notice to stop construction on March 14, 2017 and a lock and seal order was passed on April 4, 2017. As the construction continued despite this, a police complaint was filed, the document signed by the Executive Engineer of the Corporation stated.