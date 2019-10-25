Adda52 Rummy is Official Title Sponsor of ISL 2019, Goa

by businesswireindia.com

Adda52 Rummy owned by Gaussian Networks Pvt. Ltd. is happy to announce that they are the Official Title Sponsor of Indian Super League 2019

Being a professional Indian football club, FC Goa competes in the

Indian Super League

under (AIFF)

All India Football Federation

which is based in

Goa

. This club was founded by Shrinivas Dempo and Dattaraj Salgaocar and launched on August 26th, 2014. The team is owned by Jaydev Mody,

Akshay Tandon

and

Virat Kohli

.

is the only union territory or state to declare football as its official sport. Interesting things is that the logo represents their state animal:

Gaur

. And the colours orange and blue symbolize the sunrise and coastline of Goa.

Adda52 Rummy is proud to associat e with ISL since rummy online is also a competitive sport and Adda52 Rummy loves to be associated with any competitive and challenging sport like football. Adda52 Rummy has another connection with Goa as the Indian Rummy Challenge 2018 was organized at Deltin Royale in Goa.

And sponsoring Indian Super League 2019 is another exciting proposition by Adda52 Rummy to offer unbelievable prizes like watching ISL matches live in Goa for Free to their loyal online rummy players.

has offered a golden chance to their players to grab seats to witness Indian Super League 2019 in Goa LIVE absolutely for free.

Yes, the players have to use code: ISLGOA on their First Deposit on Adda52 Rummy and play. The Offer is valid only for highest First Time Depositors with Minimum deposit of Rs. 500.

Adda52 Rummy players can also bag premium sponsor tickets to watch Indian Super League 2019 in GOA by making maximum first deposit using code: RUMMYGOA. This offer is valid on Minimum Rs. 1000 deposit.

The offer is applicable for matches played only in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa.

Below are the match details for which you can participate and grab the tickets to watch ISL 2019 Live in Goa –

DATE DAY HOME TEAM AWAY TEAM VENUE 23rd Oct-2019 Wednesday FC Goa Chennaiyin FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 28th Oct-2019 Monday FC Goa Bengaluru FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 26th Nov-2019 Tuesday FC Goa Jamshedpur FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 14th Dec-2019 Saturday FC Goa ATK Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 22nd Dec-2019 Sunday FC Goa Odisha FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 8th Jan-2020 Wednesday FC Goa NorthEast United FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 25th Jan-2020 Saturday FC Goa Kerala Blasters FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 5th Feb-2020 Wednesday FC Goa Hyderabad FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa 13th Feb-2020 Thursday FC Goa Mumbai City FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa

On Wednesday The Gaurs thrashed Chennaiyin with scores 3-0. It was

Sergio Lobera’s day as he

won on his debut at the

Indian Super League

2019-20.

As per sources, Hyderabad

has a major part to play in this season. Let’s see if the trophy is bagged by Gaur’s.

Get ready to watch the exciting tug of war among the best teams. Do not miss the chance to watch ISL 2019 Live and to see your favourite Virat Kohli.

which is being held in Goa. Gaussian Networks Pvt. Ltd. owns leading online gaming products like rummy, poker and is known for being associated with popular brands like World Gaming Fest 2017, Indian Rummy Challenge 2018 and now ISL 2019, Goa.Source: Businesswire