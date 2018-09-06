Affiliates of Goldman Sachs Acquire Majority Shareholder Position in Boyd Corporation

by businesswireindia.com

Boyd Corporation, a global leader in highly engineered thermal management and environmental sealing solutions, announced today that its previously announced acquisition by affiliates of Goldman Sachs is final and complete. The organization will continue to operate as Boyd Corporation – a name that carries almost 100 years of tradition and vision committed to responsiveness to customer needs and technological evolution.

“Partnering with Goldman Sachs is an exciting next step for Boyd,” said Mitch Aiello, Boyd President and CEO. “Over the past three years, we’ve experienced tremendous success and transformative growth partnering with Genstar Capital during which time we completed numerous acquisitions, geographically expanded, grew share in new markets and greatly enhanced our engineering focus that resulted in more advanced and broadened solutions and services to customers. Partnering with Goldman Sachs ensures we’ll continue to be at the forefront of thermal management and environmental sealing innovation as they bring a new level of capabilities, global relationships and financial support. We will continue to be the global industry leader in a highly dynamic market with value creation for customers, strategic growth and intentional innovation.”

Boyd Corporation designs and manufactures the world’s most innovative seals, shields, insulators, conductors, absorbers, spreaders and dampers of many different forms of energy, most notably thermal and mechanical. Customers benefit from access to design, production and customer support from any global region with various cost models scalable to their customized demand. Boyd’s diverse and complex solutions drive value to global customers by optimizing product performance and efficiency, preventing unintended device failure, minimizing wear and tear and extending product lifecycles with a design velocity that accelerates development time-to-market – available on three continents.

About Boyd Corporation

Boyd Corporation is a global provider of thermal management and environmental sealing solutionscritical to products that keep the world running. The company operates in markets around the world with specific expertise in engineering and design, manufacturing and supply chain management and commits to proactive customer satisfaction across electronics, mobile computing, medical technology, transportation, aerospace and other B2B and consumer-critical industries. Boyd Corporation: One Company, Many Solutions. Visit us at www.boydcorp.com.

