Africa’s Leading BCM Services Provider Secures Client Data Using ExaGrid

ExaGrid®, a leading provider of hyper-converged secondary storage for backup, announced that ContinuitySA, Africa’s leading provider of business continuity management (BCM) and resilience services, has chosen ExaGrid’s disk-based backup systems as its standard offering and go-to-market strategy for clients needing to establish or upgrade their backup environments.

In an age of escalating events that threaten mission-critical business data, ContinuitySA’s fully managed services assist clients in understanding their risk profile and developing an appropriate risk-mitigation strategy to enhance business resilience, including Information and Communications Technology (ICT) resilience, enterprise risk management, work area recovery, and BCM advisory.

“We offer fully-managed solutions to our clients for protection of their environments. Using ExaGrid is pivotal in our offerings of backup-as-a-service and disaster-recovery-as-a-service,” said Bradley Janse van Rensburg, CTO of ContinuitySA. "We evaluated a number of virtualized backup solutions but weren't able to find one that offered the level of price-performance that would meet our clients' requirements until we looked at ExaGrid and were impressed with its performance and data deduplication. The system scales quite efficiently, and there are encrypted versions of its appliances at attractive price points. We converted from other technology to ExaGrid, and we’re happy we did.”

A growing number of ContinuitySA’s clients have switched to ExaGrid, most of whom are running Veeam as their backup application. “Over 90% of the workloads that we protect are virtual, so our main strategy is to use Veeam to back up to ExaGrid,” said Janse van Rensburg. “The ExaGrid-Veeam solution provides long-term retention for our clients through the deduplication capabilities of both products. Reliability and consistency of the solution are critical to us to ensure that we can quickly recover a client’s data if they experience an outage.”

ContinuitySA and its clients are pleased with the many improvements to their backup environment since adding ExaGrid, including:

ExaGrid-Veeam data deduplication reduced storage consumption across the board.

One client’s backup window was reduced from two days to one hour, and restoring a server took four hours instead of four days when using its previous backup solution.

Despite a few ransomware attacks, backups remain uncompromised.

“There have been several ransomware attacks on client data, but our backups have been safe and uncrackable. We are always able to restore our clients’ data and save them from complete data loss or the need to pay ransomware funds. We have had zero data loss while using ExaGrid,” said Janse van Rensburg.

ExaGrid’s published customer success stories and enterprise stories number over 360, more than all other vendors in the space combined. These stories demonstrate how satisfied customers are with ExaGrid’s unique architectural approach, differentiated product, and unrivalled customer support. Customers consistently state that not only is the product best-in-class, but ‘it just works.’

About ContinuitySA

ContinuitySA is Africa’s leading provider of business continuity management and resilience services to public and private organisations. Delivered by highly skilled experts, its fully managed services include ICT resilience, enterprise risk management, work area recovery, and BCM advisory—all designed to enhance business resilience in an age of escalating threat. By helping clients understand their risk profile, and then developing an appropriate risk-mitigation strategy, ContinuitySA provides peace of mind for all stakeholders.

ContinuitySA operates the continent’s biggest network of recovery centres, with more than 20 000m2 of space in Gauteng (Midrand and Randburg), the Western Cape (Tyger Valley), in Kwa-Zulu Natal (Mount Edgecombe) as well in Botswana, Mozambique, Kenya, and Mauritius. ContinuitySA is a Gold Partner of the Business Continuity Institute and was inducted into the prestigious BCI Hall of Fame in 2016.

ContinuitySA. Our business is keeping you in business.

Additional information about ContinuitySA can be found at www.continuitysa.com. Network with ContinuitySA on Google+, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides hyper-converged secondary storage for backup with data deduplication, a unique landing zone, and scale-out architecture. ExaGrid’s landing zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. Its scale-out architecture includes full appliances in a scale-out system and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades. Visit us at www.exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and why they now spend significantly less time on backup.

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

