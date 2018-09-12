After Successful Execution of Phase 1 TCIL Signs MOU with MEA for Phase 2 of PAN Africa e-Network Project worth INR 865 Crore

Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd. (TCIL) signed an agreement with Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Govt. of India, on September 10, 2018 for the implementation of e-VBAB (e-VidyaBharati and e-AarogyaBharati) Network Project, as extended Phase-2 of PAN Africa e-Network Project (PAeNP), for a total value of Rs. 865 Crores, to continue providing Tele Education and Tele Medicine services from elite Indian Universities and Super Specialty Hospitals to African nations using Internet as transmission media. TCIL had already successfully executed Phase-1 of PAeNP from 2008 to 2017.

TCIL Signs MOU with MEA

Sh. A Seshagiri Rao, CMD, TCIL and Sh. T. S. Tirumurti, Secretary (Economic Relations), MEA exchanged the signed agreement in the presence of Hon’ble Minister of Communications (Independent Charge) Sh. Manoj Sinha, Hon’ble Minister of External Affairs, Madam Sushma Swaraj, Dean of Diplomatic Corps (Africa Group) and Ambassador of Eriteria in Delhi, H.E. Mr. Allen Tsehaye Woldermariam, Secretary (DoT), Madam Aruna Sundararajan and African Ambassadors & High Commissioners in India and other Govt. officials.

Sh. A Seshagiri Rao, CMD, TCIL and Sh. T. S. Tirumurti, Secretary (Economic Relations), MEA Exchanging Signed Documents

Talking about the projects, Sh. A Seshagiri Rao, Chairman & Managing Director, Telecommunications Consultants India Limited said, “We were honoured to have executed the first phase of the project in Africa and are humbled to get the opportunity to execute the second phase of the project. We also feel proud to be executing a project which has such widespread impact on the lives of common citizens in the African countries. This is not only a prestigious project for us, but also something that we are emotionally connected with as an organisation.”

The e–VBAB Project is fully funded by MEA, GoI and is envisaged to be implemented in 9 months followed by 5 years of operations and maintenance. Indian Education (VidyaBharati) and Indian Medical services for human well being (AarogyaBharati) under the flagship e-VBAB Network Project of MEA, is a step towards capacity building in the field of education and medical science for all the 54 African Nations. The project aims to provide an opportunity for local employment and opens the door for access to education and medical expertise from India to African students, doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. It will also give an opportunity for Global acceptance of Indian University Education system and Indian medical Health services.

TCIL, a pioneering Public Sector ICT company, under Department of Telecommunications, Govt. of India, have to their credit, successful execution of many large Telecom projects in India and abroad. They are well accepted in Africa, Middle East and South East Asia, for their skills in Telecom and IT. They have done number of infrastructure Projects of Fiber, ICT and Microwave in Ethiopia, Nigeria, Ghana, Botswana, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Sierra Leone and Algeria.