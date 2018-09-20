Aglasem Initiative for 1.9 Cr RRB Group D Students, Launches Tool to Check Admit Card Status

by businesswireindia.com

A cross-platform tool has been launched by pioneering education technology company AglaSem EduTech Pvt Ltd for RRB Group D candidates. Named '

, the tool performs the task of letting a candidate know, whether his/her admit card has been issued by Railway Recruitment Board or not. In case of admit card being available for the user, direct link to download it is provided. Otherwise, the user gets to know the exact date on which the admit card will be available. Further, they can opt for a notification about it when admit card becomes available. This tool can be accessed from the following web URL:

Since its launch on September 13, 2018, the same day that RRBs started issuing admit cards for first stage computer-based tests of level 1 (erstwhile group D), the tool has been used by lakhs of candidates and garnered good reviews.

“RRBs are undertaking a mammoth task of holding CBTs for 1.9 crore candidates. They have created a simple system for issuance of the exam date, city, admit card. However, it is proving to be a bit confusing for candidates as they are unable to understand why, how, and when they can get their admit card,” says Arunima, career and education news expert at AglaSem.

can be downloaded from download link that is common with an exam date and city check login. The system is created in such a way that 4 days before exam, candidates can download their RRB admit card. However, there is no fixed time for this to happen. Also with a crore candidates trying to login all at once, the servers are continuously crashing.

Every time a candidate is unable to login, it creates a panic laced situation for them.

In this scenario, the 'RRB Group D Admit Card 2018 Status Check And Download' application plays an important role. First of all, it conveys the most important information to the candidate as to whether or not his/her admit card is available. So all the candidates whose admit cards are not yet available, they need not try to login, drastically reducing the burden on RRB group D login servers and lessening the anxiety of candidates. Even then the candidate does not have to attempt multiple logins, if they opt for the subscribe option, then they only need to check their email and SMS to see if admit card is available and only then login.

Nikhil, head of technology at AglaSem, says “Accessible through mobile, laptop, tablets and all other devices, the tool asks users to enter exam date and RRB zone. Upon receiving those details, it tells about the status of admit card.” Elaborating about the functioning and vision behind the application he adds, “If the admit card is to be available on a future date, then the user has the option to subscribe to get updates about admit card issuance. The tool is available for a free cost, supporting the very motto of AglaSem – to provide updated, authentic, and free information to aspirants.”

RRBs are conducting first stage CBT for level 1 recruitment from September 17, 2018, to December 14, 2018. The Railway Recruitment Board is conducting Group D recruitment 2018 to fill 62907 level-1 vacancies. The posts cover positions such as track manager, trackman, gateman, pointsman, helpers amongst many other. The first step of selection is to clear stage 1 computer-based test. Post clearing stage 1 CBT, the 2nd round of selection involves appearing for the physical efficiency test followed by the final round of document verification.

RRB Group D Admit Card is a necessary pass without which the aspirants cannot enter the exam hall. Once made available, carrying a clear print out of admit card along with the photograph and a valid photo id and passport is mandatory on the day of examination.

