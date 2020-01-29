  • Download mobile app
29 Jan 2020, Edition - 1660, Wednesday
AI Startup Senseforth.ai Selected for OceanPro, Maersk’s Startup Accelerator

by businesswireindia.com

January 29, 2020

Business Wire India
Senseforth.ai, a leader in Conversational AI space, has been selected as part of cohort 3 of OceanPro, Maersk’s startup accelerator within the shipping and logistics industry. Maersk recently announced the launch of cohort 3, which focuses on Maersk’s e-commerce platforms, optimizing the brand experience and customer journey. Maersk.com is currently among the world’s largest B2B transaction sites, generating an average hourly revenue of $1.45 million.
 
Speaking about the development, Shridhar Marri, CEO & Co-founder, Senseforth.ai said, “We are thrilled to be a part of OceanPro Program and look forward to transforming customer experience on Maersk’s ecommerce platform.” As part of this initiative, Senseforth.ai would be closely working with Maersk’s ecommerce team over a period of 120 days to build an AI-powered virtual customer support solution.
 
Sriram Narayanasami, The OceanPro Accelerator Program Sponsor and Global Commercial Process Head, Maersk, said in a statement, “At Maersk, as industry leaders we continue to foster innovation to fuel our transformation. Our OceanPro program supports this journey by leveraging the startup expertise in building digital solutions that improve ease of doing business for our customers.”
 
In addition to OceanPro, Senseforth.ai has been a part of other startup accelerators such as the NetApp Excellerator and Ashurst’s FinTech Legal Labs in the UK.
Source: Businesswire

