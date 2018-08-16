AIAMA Conducts Business Sustenance Workshop for Small Raw Bathi Manufacturers

All India Agarbathi Manufacturers Association (AIAMA) conducted a workshop “Indian Raw Bathi – How to Survive and Thrive in a competitive World” to provide training to raw bathi manufacturers in Bengaluru. The workshop was attended by around 120 small raw bathi manufacturers from across regions including Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra and Karnataka. Mr. Sapthagiri. S. Boggaram, Past President AIAMA moderated the sessions.

AIAMA Workshop

The Indian raw bathi manufacturers have been facing stiff competition from countries like China, Vietnam and survival in such a scenario especially for small manufacturers is a difficult task. The workshop showcased latest technology and addressed skills required to make the products competitive and profitable.

Commenting on the workshop, Mr. Sharath Babu, President AIAMA, said, "With increasing competitiveness in agarbathi industry, it is imperative to stay up to date with latest trends in the market and incorporate the best practices across segments. This workshop is our effort to support small raw bathi manufacturers and we truly believe that right skills and efforts can help the industry players compete everyone in the world in terms of quality, price and consistency. This is one of the initiatives by the agarbathi association and we will be organising similar workshops in the coming months to address various needs of our fellow agarbathi industry players.”

The sessions organised covered topics like raw material quality control process, latest machinery and how to use them, better manufacturing practices, new drying technology, commercial feasibility analysis, market trends and business management practices.

About All India Agarbathi Manufacturers Association (AIAMA)

Established in the year 1949 as MOMA (Mysore Oodabathi Manufacturers’ Association) by seven founding members, AIAMA has been working tirelessly towards encouraging the growth of Agarbathi industry and allied products in India. In the early 80’s, with increased interest and participation of manufacturers from other Indian states, MOMA was renamed to ‘All India Agarbathi Manufacturers Association’ (AIAMA). With head office in Bengaluru, at present more than 700 Agarbathi manufacturers across India are life members with AIAMA. The association has been aggressively working with the industry peers, policymakers and government bodies to address various issues of the Agarbathi and allied industries. Association’s efforts are not only restricted to the support and growth of Agarbathi industry in the domestic market, but also to drive for demand growth in the international markets.