AIAMA Forecasts Over 50% Increased Demand for Agarbathis this Festive Season

With the festive season setting in, All India Agarbathi Manufacturers Association (AIAMA) forecasts over 50% increased demand for Agarbathi, Dhoop and its allied products in India. This is the time of the year when industry players work towards creating diverse variants of Agarbathis to address the market demands. Agarbathi plays a pivotal role during Indian festivities as they are not only used as key element during puja or prayers but also used for gifting purposes.

AIAMA – Festive Season

Speaking about the same, Mr. Sarath Babu, President AIAMA, said, “Next three to four months are very crucial for agarbathi manufacturers as the market demand increases two folds. Popular fragrances like Rose, Sandalwood, Champa and Jasmine continue to be the demands drivers; however, the preference for exotic and fusion based fragrances like oriental, fruity and floral Agarbathies increases during this season.“

“Additionally, many festivities like Ganesh Chaturthi, Durga Puja, involve elaborate pooja and spiritual discourses that are conducted in temples or pandals wherein agarbathies that can burn for 24 to 48 hours are required. To address such demands big size agarbathies starting from 2ft to over 8ft are made on customized demands.” he adds.

Managing Committee Members of AIAMA from across India, Mr. Vijay S. G. (Bangalore), Mr. Nagaraj Setty. K.S. (Mumbai), Mr. Pankaj Nagdev (New Delhi), Mr. Viraj. R. Shah (Ahmedabad), Mr. Ankit Agarwal (Bhopal), Mr. Deepak Takhral (Nagpur) and Mr. Shiv Shankar Pal (Kolkata) said, “All small and medium players in our industry wait for this season as it helps us and everyone associated with the industry earn better. A lot of pre-planning on material, labour, branding goes in while preparing to address the festive demands. We are already witnessing requests for increased stocks and we are all geared up to address the festive demands in our region.”

So this festive season choose to gift a box of happiness to your loved ones as one box of agarbathi is not just the best gift but a source of income for lakhs of women associated with the industry especially in rural India.

About All India Agarbathi Manufacturers Association (AIAMA)

Established in the year 1949 as MOMA (Mysore Oodabathi Manufacturers’ Association) by seven founding members, AIAMA has been working tirelessly towards encouraging the growth of Agarbathi industry and allied products in India. In the early 80’s, with increased interest and participation of manufacturers from other Indian states, MOMA was renamed to ‘All India Agarbathi Manufacturers Association’ (AIAMA). With head office in Bengaluru, at present more than 700 Agarbathi manufacturers across India are life members with AIAMA. The association has been aggressively working with the industry peers, policy makers and government bodies to address various issues of the Agarbathi and allied industries. Association’s efforts are not only restricted to the support and growth of Agarbathi industry in the domestic market, but also to drive for demand growth in the international markets.