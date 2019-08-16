AICTE Recognises ‘Care for Society’ Initiative of Globsyn Business School as a ‘Best Practices’ Nationally by Approved Institutions in India

Globsyn Business School’s (GBS) ‘Care for Society’ initiative has been recognized by AICTE as a ‘Best Practices’ nationally, by approved institutions in India. These activities, done by the students of the B-School under the Beyond Education vertical of Kalyani Youth Leadership Forum (KYLF), have been mentioned in AICTE’s Best Practices bulletin this year. This bulletin, with the details of the best practices, can be found at www.aicte-india.org/content/best-practices-institutes.

Moments from KYLF's 73rd Independence Day Celebration with the elderly residents of an old-age home

Formed by the students of GBS, KYLF help the young minds to imbibe the practice of selfless social work as an integral part of their lives, while internalising humane skills necessary to become complete managers. The 'Care for Society' activities – elderly care, differently-abled care, underprivileged education, conducting healthcare camps and others – provide an opportunity for students to contribute towards the betterment of society, as well as develop themselves as dedicated & compassionate managers and better human beings. The students earn credits through these activities, which get reflected in the overall CGPA for their academic performance in the B-School. This is a major differentiator nationally that Globsyn Business School has over other management institutions in India.

KYLF is an integral part of the ‘Beyond Education' initiative of the B-School. GBS believes in learning beyond education, and it is through various experiential learning activities such as Serendipity – an event organised by students where they host their parents and faculty for a fun-filled evening and get-together, Embryon – where budding business ideas are groomed and nurtured, Globsyn Management Conference – a platform for students to present their research papers and publish them in an EBSCO enlisted journal, and KYLF – the B-School’s social impact initiative, which help the young minds put into practice the nuances of management education learnt in the classrooms.

Rahul Dasgupta (Director, Globsyn Business School) said, “To become ‘industry relevant’ in the 21st century corporate world, a young manager needs to possess the right balance of knowing, doing and being skills. While ‘knowing’ skills is imparted at GBS through a structured pedagogy, ‘doing’ and ‘being’ skills are propagated through its Beyond Education activities. The ‘Care for Society’ initiative incubates young minds with the nuances of management skills, and also cultivates in them a strong sense of responsible leadership.”

