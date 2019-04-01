AIF and NCPEDP Organized Round Table Discussion on “Future Focused Skill Development for People with Disability”

Over 50 representatives from the corporate sector and skill development agencies participated in a round-table discussion organized by the American India Foundation (AIF) and National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP). The discussion titled “Future Focused Skill Development for People with Disability” encouraged employers to identify jobs for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in a scenario, where technological advancement is driving employment and creating newer job opportunities. Participants also brainstormed to understand the challenges involved to leverage these opportunities to skill PwDs in new-age technologies like AI (Artificial Intelligence), augmented/virtual reality, machine learning and analytics.

Round-table discussion on, Future Focused Skill Development for People with Disability, L – R: Arman Ali, NCPEDP, Anjlee Agarwal, Samarthyam, Hanumant Rawat, AIF

With the support of Tarsadia Foundation-USA, AIF advocates for inclusive growth in India through the inclusion of persons with disabilities in the workforce and acceptance of disabilities within larger communities. Eminent guests present during the round table included Reeti Dubey, RBS, Ankit Jindal, DELL EMC, and Arman Ali, NCPEDP.

During the event, a handbook titled “Access for All” was released. This handbook highlights various accessibility elements crucial for maintaining environments, which are equitable, dignified, maximize independence, and are safe and affordable to enhance employment for PwDs.

On the occasion Mathew Joseph, Country Director, AIF said, “To be successful in the coming decade, individuals will need to align themselves with future skill requirements in a rapidly shifting work environment. We have shared responsibility of ensuring that persons with disabilities are not left behind. It is up to businesses and HR professionals to adapt their workforce planning. The American India Foundation aims to close this gap through the ABLE program that skills persons with disabilities and facilitates their entry into the job market through advocacy, promoting inclusive growth in India."

AIF’s Ability Based Livelihood Empowerment (ABLE) works with persons with disabilities by providing skill development training and creating employment opportunities for a sustainable livelihood. Since its inception, ABLE has trained more than 14,000 PwDs. With specialized curriculum development for the visually impaired, hearing impaired and orthopedically impaired, ABLE combines assistive technologies and workplace solutions with career counselling. ABLE also builds the capacity of NGOs across India to ensure equal opportunities for all PwDs.

The American India Foundation is committed to catalyzing social and economic change in India, and building a lasting bridge between the United States and India through high-impact interventions in education, livelihoods, public health, and leadership development. Working closely with local communities, AIF partners with NGOs to develop and test innovative solutions and with governments to create and scale sustainable impact. Founded in 2001 at the initiative of President Bill Clinton following a suggestion from Indian Prime Minister Vajpayee, AIF has impacted the lives of 4.6 million of India’s poor.

