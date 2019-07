Airbnb and Thrive Global India Partner to Launch ‘Thrive Retreats’ for Corporates

by businesswireindia.com

Recognizing the increasing impact of stress, rampant in the lives of Indian professionals and the need to rejuvenate and recharge, Airbnb, the world's largest community-driven hospitality platform today, announced the launch of ‘Thrive Retreats’ as Airbnb Experiences.Created in partnership with Thrive Global India, the technology-based media and corporate services company founded by Arianna Huffington, ‘ Thrive Retreats ’ are bookable on Airbnb and will offer corporate groups curated wellness retreats and business off sites in different parts of the world.Encouraging companies and their employees to switch off and indulge in some much-needed time off from work, ‘Thrive Retreats’, will take place at breath-taking Airbnb villas, considered ideal for a relaxing, stress-free getaway. Curated as a holistic sojourn for attendees, these retreats will also offer select Airbnb Experiences to help channel mental peace and wellness, spanning the health, wellness and nature categories.Aside from these Airbnb Experiences, other activities like spa treatments, Ayurveda massages, hiking, nature walks and outdoor sports, will be offered as well. To feed the mind, as well as the soul, Thrive Global India will tap expert facilitators and speakers to build insightful and energizing sessions for retreat attendees. These retreats will focus on one of the following – becoming a mindful leader Challenging and shifting your beliefs or breaking up with stress Commenting on the collaboration, Arianna Huffington, Founder and CEO, Thrive Global said, “India’s workforce is not only one of the largest in the world, it’s also one of the youngest. At Thrive Global India, our mission is to help the digitally savvy Indian workforce to prioritize their well-being in order to lead more productive and meaningful lives. And travel has long been a way for people to unplug and recharge and connect not just with others, but also with themselves. We look forward to curating these retreats with Airbnb.”Amanpreet Bajaj, Country Manager, Airbnb – India said, “More than 400,000 companies across the globe directly engage with Airbnb to help manage business travel since we launched Airbnb for Work earlier in 2014. This growth is a testimony to the change we are witnessing in the world today. Companies are now actively seeking unique travel experiences for their employees as a means to motivate their staff and increase overall productivity. ‘Thrive Retreats’ will offer corporates an option to increase their productivity through these experiences which increase mindfulness.”Dr. Marcus Ranney, General Manager, Thrive Global – India said, “We are delighted to partner with Airbnb to curate Thrive Retreats. With this collaboration, we expand Thrive India’s media platform offering beyond brand affinity and editorial campaigns; to the realm of product, service and experience co-creation. We are excited by this opportunity to immerse ourselves more deeply into the Indian corporate ecosystem and enhance people’s wellbeing in a holistic manner.”Source: Businesswire