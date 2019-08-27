Aishwarya Bhende Honored for Conceptualizing Best Theme Based Restaurant at Restaurant India Awards 2019

AB Celestial – India’s first luxury floating restaurant founded by Aishwarya Bhende with the support of her parents, Manju & Chetan Bhende, in association with MTDC and MMB, supported by MSRDC (Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation), received the award for ‘Best Themed Based Restaurant – 2019’ at the 3rd edition of the Restaurant India Awards, 2019 – West Region.

Aishwarya Bhende at Award Ceremony

AB Celestial was founded back in 2017, with the key vision to boost the tourism in India while giving the city a picturesque destination, for a holistic fine dining experience. The theme-based restaurant situated at Bandra-Worli Sea Link enjoys the luxury of a panoramic 360-degree view of the waterfront and the outline of the Worli Sea Face. The wallpaper, décor accents and artefacts, right down to the quirky representation of food and beverages on the menu, add to the overall nautical experience of the restaurant.

The establishment has over the past hosted a number of celebrated personalities the likes of Bollywood’s favourite Malini Agarwal, Celebrated actor Anil Kapoor, Foodies Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani and B-Town’s sweetheart, Aditya Roy Kapoor. The floatel has also been the backdrop for advertisements like the Nokia commercial with Alia Bhatt, the launch of Lexus NX 300h and the ramp for Masaba’s cruise collection, amongst various others.

Restaurateur – Aishwarya Bhende truly believes in the saying ‘Anchoring your dreams into reality’ because she asserts that if you can dream of something, then you can do it and if your dreams don’t scare you, they aren’t big enough. Her constant drive and enthusiasm at the young age of 23, has brought her success and recognition among the biggest and well-reputed personalities in the food industry, as she competes neck to neck with the industry powerhouses. This is the first of many ventures she hopes to kick-start in the near future and over the next couple of years she would like to invest in various other businesses specially in the hospitality sector as well as fashion being something she has always been passionate about. She foresees herself as a baby shark and wishes to set an example by motivating budding entrepreneurs never to give up their dreams no matter what the obstacle maybe.

After months of being docked away for the monsoon, the restaurant is well on its way into its second season, with bookings going through the roof.

About AB Celestial

Crafted with passion for the waters, AB Celestial was launched in 2017. Presently docked at Bandra in Mumbai under the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. AB Celestial is originally a 4-tier vessel built in Florida and houses a Coffee shop, Banquet, Lounge and Open-Air Sky Deck offering a 360-degree breath-taking view of Mumbai skyline.

The restaurant offers excellent delicacies from Indian, Continental and Asian cuisines with a fine, opulent ambiance. More than being a disruptor in the industry, Celestial opened up a huge scope for other people to do business in the waters.

For more information & booking, please visit: www.abcelestial.com.