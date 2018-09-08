08 Sep 2018, Edition - 1152, Saturday
AkzoNobel India Appoints Rajiv Rajgopal as Managing Director
September 8, 2018
The Board of Directors of Akzo Nobel India Limited (ANIL) today approved the appointment of Mr Rajiv Rajgopal as the Managing Director of the company, effective from November 1, 2018.
Amit Jain, Chairman, Akzo Nobel India Limited, commented:
“I warmly welcome Rajiv back to India from his current assignment heading the Middle-East and Africa region. Rajiv’s earlier experience at managing and profitably growing the Dulux business in India, makes him the ideal candidate to take Akzo Nobel India to greater heights.”
