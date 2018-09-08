AkzoNobel India Appoints Rajiv Rajgopal as Managing Director

by businesswireindia.com

The Board of Directors of Akzo Nobel India Limited (ANIL) today approved the appointment of Mr Rajiv Rajgopal as the Managing Director of the company, effective from November 1, 2018.“I warmly welcome Rajiv back to India from his current assignment heading the Middle-East and Africa region. Rajiv’s earlier experience at managing and profitably growing the Dulux business in India, makes him the ideal candidate to take Akzo Nobel India to greater heights.”Source: Businesswire