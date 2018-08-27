Align Your Stars with Clovia’s Quirky Zodiac Panties

Sass up your everyday inner wear with Clovia’s all new range of Zodiac hipster panties. Clovia, with its new range of quirky and cute zodiac panties, is here to help you put your positive panties on every morning and start your day on just the right note!

Clovia – Zodiac hipster panties

As is true of each collection from Clovia, this has been designed keeping in mind both, comfort and style. The collection features 12 panties in classic hipster fit and vibrant colours each representing a particular zodiac sign with a quirky personality quote and doodle. These are crafted with soft cotton and spandex for stretchability with a cotton lining at the crotch for hygiene.



Talking about the new range, Suman Chowdhury, COO Clovia said, “Women want their everyday inner wear to be stylish and comfortable to help them feel confident all-day long. We wanted to introduce a fun element to the mix and what better than quirky quotes based on one’s zodiac personality for the same. We feel that this amalgamation of comfort and cuteness would really resonate with the ladies.“



These adorable panties are available on Clovia.com and Clovia’s retail outlets in sizes ranging from S to 3XL, and are priced at INR 299 individually or one can buy 5 for Rs.599.



About Clovia

Clovia is India’s premier lingerie and sleepwear brand backed by Ivy Cap Ventures and Zurich-based Mountain Partners AG. The brand has been operating in the Indian market since 2012. The company designs, manufactures and sells premium fashion lingerie, innerwear, nightwear and shapewear. Clovia’s exclusive online outlet in India is called www.clovia.com.



At Clovia, highly skilled designers, fashion experts create exquisite, playful and designer inner wear ranging from bras, briefs, shape-wear to nightwear. Sophisticated, sharp and suave, contrasted with flirty, fun and bold prints, and in keeping with international designs and styles, Clovia wants to redefine the Indian lingerie market, and help customers choose beyond standard cuts, shapes and colours. The company’s mantra is – lingerie is a critical part of your wardrobe and it doesn’t need to be drab and boring. The company has been growing at an impressive 100% every quarter and is currently shipping over 250,000 units monthly.

