All India ITR.com: A Leading Platform in the Tax Filing

All India ITR.com is a leading tax consultancy that has made a name for itself by gaining the trust of its customers through their services rendered on their website and app. It provides online preparation and filing of Individual Income Tax Returns (ITR). Ranked as the best online tax preparer, the platform is recommended by every employer to their employees because of their expertise in the business and with the will to provide outstanding service at an affordable price. The quality of the service provided by the team of tax experts has helped them in retaining their customers and added more to their kitty thus playing a big role in growing the percentage of ITRs filed by All India ITR.com by 150% in 2018-19, compared to the last assessment year.

All India ITR.com

The constant advancement of the technology has changed the way ITR is filed now and All India ITR.com has evolved with time to be at par with the technology and changing trends of the ITR industry. This has allowed them to make the tedious and tiring process of filing ITRs simple and user-friendly. With a constant motivation to improve itself and keep up with the pace of the fast-changing industry, All India ITR.com has successfully reduced the time to file an ITR to 2 minutes, which has made its service available on the go. Additionally, it ensures all important announcements by the Income-tax Department of India reach users at the earliest so they could use the information and hence don’t face any delay in the filing process.

Apps Screenshots

The way ITR is filed on All India ITR is completely online making it quick, easy, simple, user-friendly, time-efficient and paper-free. Most users in Tier I and II cities lead hectic lives, this has led to an increase in demand for mobile applications for e-filings. The number of downloads of the app on Google Play and IOS App Store has increased. All India ITR.com has 5.5 lakh users on Google Play & 2.8 lakh users on IOS app store making a total of 8.3 lakh people who use their services through app. As everything is going online and people being glued to their phones for a significant part of the day, keeping this trend in mind All India ITR.com expects a 500% growth in the number of ITR filing during the next assessment year.

Talking about this achievement Mr. Vikas Dahiya, CEO of All India ITR.com says, ”There has been increased awareness regarding tax filings over the last few years, especially among the younger generation many of whom are first-time taxpayers. As we are currently amidst the era of social media, information is easily accessible to all and everyone is aware of their responsibility of filing an Income Tax Return to help contribute toward the betterment of the nation. These are major reasons why we filed more returns this year and will certainly file even more next year. The recognition taxpayers have bestowed on us was made possible only by the efforts of All India ITR.com employees and because of advances in technology. I am proud to say we have a team that understands how to use its expertise to help clients make complex filings easy.”

About All India ITR.com

All India ITR.com is India's largest and most trusted website that offers online preparation and filing of Individual Income Tax Returns (ITR) pan India along with a wide array of other business services. All India ITR.com has been registered with the Income Tax department of the Government of India as an e-return intermediary. They use SSL encryption to ensure that information is highly secure. All India ITR.com, ranked as the best online tax preparer, is recommended by top employers to their employees for compliance, and ease-of-use. All India ITR.com has the right mix of expertise in Taxation and Information Technology, enabling it to deliver cutting-edge and innovative enhancements in its solutions.