aLL – The Plus Size Store to Launch Festive Collection Through a Facebook Live Fashion Show on 11th October

aLL – The Plus Size Store will be launching their new Festive Collection through a Facebook Live fashion show on 11th October. The Plus Size Store by Future Lifestyle Fashions, a part of Future Group, will be exclusively launching their collection through the fashion show at 5:30 pm on 11th October.

aLL Festive Collection Launch

The live fashion show by aLL – The Plus Size Store, will showcase 17 looks in ethnic, semi-casual and party wear. The new collection has been designed keeping in mind the trendy millennial customers who want to look their best throughout the festive season.

Fashion lovers can buy the new collection by aLL from its physical as well as online store. During the fashion show, customers will be given a toll free number on which they need to give a missed call. On giving the missed call, they will receive a coupon code via SMS which can be redeemed at the store or online. Three lucky winners from the registered users will also get a festive wardrobe worth Rs. 10,000 from aLL.

Hetal Kotak – CEO at aLL – The Plus Size Store, says, “Festive season is one of the most awaited time of the year when customers want to dress their best. With the Facebook Live fashion show of the new collection, we are trying to bridge the gap with millenials and making our products easily accessible.”

The Plus Size Store also has a post-launch offer from 11th-15th October for online customers. As part of the offer, customers can avail Rs. 250 discount on shopping of Rs. 2500 of the new festive collection.

About aLL-The Plus Size Store

aLL-The Plus Size Store is a fashion forward apparel brand established in 2005 to solely cater to the plus sized audience in India. aLL's range includes formal, ethnic, party and casual wear for both, men and women. With various sizes to choose from, aLL gives you every reason to be what you are and the freedom to choose what you want to be. The brand houses everything from western to ethnic wear and accessories with 68 standalone stores and shop-in-shops at Central located across 33 cities across India.

For Further Information, please follow aLL – the plus size store on

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/alltheplussizestore/

Twitter – @allplussize

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/allplussize/?hl=en