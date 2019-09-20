Alliance Group CMD Awarded the Global Indian of the Year 2018-19 for Real Estate

by businesswireindia.com

Alliance Group Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Manoj Namburu, at a glittering function was honored with The2018-19 award on September 16, 2019.The award function was held in Mumbai at Hotel Taj Lands’ End in the presence of the Who’s Who from across various sectors of industries from 20 GCC Countries.Alliance Group has its presence in Chennai, Hyderabad and Bangalore as a trusted brand in Real Estate. Mr. Manoj Namburu, the author of the book, “Moguls of Real Estate”, was previously awarded Economic Times Leader of Indian Infrastructure & Construction.The company is headquartered in Bengaluru and currently developing 35 million sq. ft. of projects worth over Rs.14,000 crores (US$ 2 Billion) under execution at different stages. Alliance currently has ten on-going projects that include One Commercial Project and Nine Residential Projects with 16,500 apartments and 345 Villas. Apart from the above, 3 major projects with a total built-up area of 11 Million Sq.ft & 3 projects with a built-up area of 7.5 Million are lined up for launch in Chennai & Hyderabad this year.Alliance Group has associated itself with the Government of Tamil Nadu during the recentand has signed a MOU with the Government of Tamil Nadu and has committed to invest Rs.9,500 croresin Tamil Nadu in Real Estate sector in the next 4 years.Robust pace of development and growth places Alliance well on its path to achieve its Vision –Going along with the vision of our Honourable Prime Minister “Housing For All by 2022”, Alliance under the leadership of Mr. Manoj Namburu was amongst the first real estate companies to dovetail their business goals in line with the PM's Vision.1. Best Aspirational Homes – Design Excellence2. Built with International MIVAN Technology3. At Excellent Locations4. With World-Class Amenities5. At Very Friendly Prices6. With Large Open spaces with landscaping/ greenerySource: Businesswire