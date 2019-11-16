Alliances Galore Hosts 5th Edition of Gourmet Fest

Alliances Galore is hosting the 5th edition of ‘Gourmet Fest’ exclusively for Axis Bank cardholders, who can now experience Fine Dining in over 150 leading restaurants across 7 cities i.e. Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune. Every year, Alliance Galore curates the Gourmet Fest for the Axis Bank cardholders to offer them specially designed pre-fixed menus at special prices of Rs. 799 per person at 5-Star hotels and Rs. 599 per person at premium standard restaurants.

Alliances Galore – Gourmet Fest

The Gourmet Fest will commence from November 15th and will continue till December 1st, 2019.

With the launch of this Fest, Alliances Galore also embarks on a journey of developing Tech Platforms for the ease and availability of its clients. For over a decade, Alliances Galore has been micro managing the entire offers platform market with various constructs, concepts and customer engagement platforms for its clients.

"Alliances Galore has been successfully able to execute out of the box concepts which drive incremental footfalls and enhance the APC. We have been able to effectively implement and execute campaigns globally with a wide reach for the customer base of our esteemed clients. The Gourmet Fest has now become the most awaited dining promotion in the market in the card industry. It has kept its essence inspite of evolving year on year,” quotes Vikul Chander, Co-founder & CEO, Alliances Galore.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Sanjeev Moghe, EVP and Head Cards & Payments, Axis Bank said, “We at Axis Bank have been consistently endeavouring to offer best-in-class services and enhanced experience to our valued bank customers. Through this initiative, Gourmet Fest will provide a platform for our customers to enjoy Fine Dining experience at a great value.’’

Alliances Galore is committed to creating higher benchmarks in the arena of Customer Experience and lead as an Innovative Offer based Program platform provider globally.

Alliances Galore continues to innovate new ways to execute the customized promotions for its clients and their customers. The core thought at such Intellectual Properties, is to have a customer centric approach of delivering experiences and personalised engagement to further ensure effective communication and brand recall by its customers. With the core thought of ‘Learn with Experience’, we at Alliances Galore adapt to each concept with a far more in-depth learning from the market and our own experiences. We also engage our partner restaurants on understanding the operational viewpoint for each experience to ensure the platforms are robust and create a superior Customer Experience at all times.

About Alliances Galore

Alliances Galore is an aggregator of offline and online merchant partnerships which was Founded by Vikul Chander and Mahipal Singh in 2009. Over a ten-year period, the company has worked with several clients across verticals and is constantly innovating to keeping offer based platforms relevant to the ever-evolving customer.