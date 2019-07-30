Alniche Launched Novel Product in Collaboration With DPSRU

by businesswireindia.com

On this day Alniche Life Sciences has launched a Novel product (Complipro / Ezepro) in Vigyan Bhavan under the graceful presence of Shri Anil Baijal (Honourable Lieutenant Governor, Govt. of N.C.T.)Speaking on this occasion, Mr Girish Arora (Founder & Managing Director, Alniche Life Sciences) said, that this launch will mark a beginning of Indian Pharma industry focusing on introducing products that are suited for Indian masses. He also expressed his gratitude to respected LG Sir for his presence & blessings. He also thanked Prof. Ramesh K Goyal (Vice Chancellor, DPSRU) and Prof. Harvinder Popli (Dean, DPSRU) for their encouragement & support.He further elaborated that Academia and industry are the two extremely important pillars of the economy. A robust collaboration between the two augurs well for the country, enabling innovation as well as growth in the education system for producing an employment-ready workforce.Under this initiative, Alniche and DPSRU have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for collaboration to develop innovative formulations in the field of Nephrology & Critical care. Under this collaboration, both the partners are working together for three broad areas: Formulation & Development, Concept to Creation and Analysis & Standardisation of differentiated novel Pharmaceuticals. Alniche also instituted two awards (Jwalant & Vijayin) to recognise the young researchers & new start-ups at DPSRU innovation and Incubation Foundation (DIIF) to bring new products, concepts & technologies to the Indian market.is the first product developed as part of this collaboration which is ready for commercial launch.: Protein–energy wasting is a recurrent issue in chronic kidney disease. Patients can lose up to 13g of amino acids per session of dialysis. Protein-energy wasting is one of the highest risk indicators of mortality in patients with chronic renal failure. Hence, protein supplementation is of high significance in such patients.is the first ready-to-use High Protein Oral Supplement to Compensate Intradialytic Amino acid losses. The product distinguishes itself from existing options by combining the right quantity of proteins with the right quality of high biologic value proteins to compensate losses and maintain a positive balance during each dialysis session.is the other variant of the product designed to address the unmet needs of critically ill patients.is aimed at avoiding muscle wasting, boosting immune function, thus early recovery in the critical care patients.have a pleasant taste with coffee flavour and are available in ready-to-use single dose can of 150 ml for patient convenience.Source: Businesswire