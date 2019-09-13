AlphaCorp Welcomes Festive Season with Great Deals for Alpha International City and MeerutOne

Festivals are marked as an auspicious occasion to buy most prosperous and important possession of once life and thus, real estate sales increase during festive time. It has a great impact on buyers’ sentiments as it has been considered that anything bought during this period would bring good luck and wealth to them. Realtors are all set to welcome this boom with lucrative offers.

The festive season is considered fortunate in India especially for making bigger investments. Every festive season is different from the other since each industry take major leaps and grow further every year. Especially the real estate sector sees a massive boom during these festive days.

“There is huge demand for housing, all over India during festive season. According to the reports, The India Real estate sector had witnessed 24% growth in last year during festive season and this time of celebration is also expected to bring cheers to developers. The demand witnesses both residential & commercial projects," said Ashish Sarin, CEO, AlphaCorp.

Developers plan for these festive months well ahead of their arrival and roll out different schemes and discount offers to woo the buyers. Keeping the same in mind AlphaCorp has introduced a lucky draw by which customers can win prize worth Rs 4,00,000 at Alpha International City, Karnal and in their referral scheme one can even win an iPhone X and Paytm cash worth Rs. 500. The concept was introduced on the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi. The real estate player is also offering various early bird on the spot offers and free club membership to the buyers as packaged lifestyle for higher sized plots ranging from 250 square yards to 970 square yards.

Similarly in MeerutOne, buyers can get free interior of worth Rs. 2.5 lakhs and acquire various on spot festive schemes also referring clients could reward people with iPhone X and confirmed Rs. 500 Paytm cash. This offer is going to be an exclusive opportunity for the buyers as they will also get a chance to win prize Rs 3,00,000 in the lucky draw. AlphaCorp wishes to address the needs of specific home buyers by offering them such offers.

It is believed that the real estate industry witnesses boost during festival season, however, in reality festive season marks the beginning of the period when real-estate developer sweetens the deal with added benefits or services, which indirectly commensurate to indirect discounts. These add on benefits really appeal to end users, who are driving the current traction in the industry, hence ready to move-in homes are in demand. Trend suggests that, this sentiment continues during the last 2 quarters of the financial year.