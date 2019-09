Amazon.in Great Indian Festival – Deals Preview

by businesswireindia.com

Amazon.in’s biggest Great Indian Festival – starts from midnight on September 29 until 11:59 pm on October 04; Prime members to get exclusive early access starting 12 noon on September 28

Brings the biggest selection & deals on smartphones, large appliances & TVs, home & kitchen products, fashion, consumables such as grocery & beauty, consumer electronics and more with the best finance options for customers this festive season

Customers can save more with an instant discount of 10% when they pay with SBI Debit and Credit Cards; additional cashback up to 8,000 on total purchase above INR 50,000

Up to 40% off on latest smartphones from top brands; Up to 75% off on all Home Appliances an TVs; Up to 90% off on India’s largest online Fashion store

Best savings of the year on Echo and Alexa devices

Stretch your budget with no cost EMI on Debit cards & Credit cards, Bajaj Finserv EMI cards; also get unlimited reward points on Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card

Up to INR 2500 cashback on domestic flight bookings

Deals Preview-

Up to 40% off on smartphones with more than INR 2,000 Cr worth of discounts and freebies in the Great Indian Festival along with Free screen replacement worth INR 1,200 Cr on smartphone purchases during the event period

Exciting exchange offers up to INR 6,000; No cost EMI starting INR 340 per month

Much awaited sale of the latest Amazon special smartphones including OnePlus 7T, Samsung M30S, Samsung M10S and Vivo U10.

Irresistible extra offers on Samsung Galaxy M30s, Redmi 7A, Redmi 7 and Vivo U10 for the first 36 hours

Massive price drop up to INR 4,000 on OnePlus 7 series

First time sale of monstrous 6000mAh battery smartphone – Samsung M30s starting INR 13,999 with limited period launch offer of additional Amazon pay cashback of INR 1,000. Newly launched Samsung M10s will also be available on flash sale every 4 hours only on Amazon at INR 8,999.

Up to 40% off on Flagship Samsung models with Galaxy Note 9 available at rock bottom price of INR 42,990 and exciting additional exchange offers up to INR 6,000 on Galaxy Note 10 and S10

Up to INR 12,000 off on Xiaomi smartphones, with crazy offers and massive discount on Redmi 7A available at INR 4,999, Redmi 7 at 5,999 inclusive of Amazon pay cashback. Also, never before offers on Redmi Y3, Mi A3 and Poco F1

Exciting offers on Apple iPhones, never before offer on iPhone XR and 6S with new launches of iPhone 11, iPhone 11 pro, 11 pro max also available on sale

Up to INR 16,000 off on Vivo smartphones with additional up to INR 3,000 on exchange

Up to INR 20,000 off on OPPO smartphones with additional up to INR 5,000 on exchange

Up to INR 19,000 off on Honor smartphones

Up to INR 30,000 off on HUAWEI smartphones

Mobile Accessories starting INR 69

Up to 70% off on Bluetooth & Wired earphones

10000mAH Power Banks starting INR 399

Up to 60% off on TV’s & appliances with additional cashback, No Cost EMI, Free 1 Year Extended Warranty and Installation with free deliveries

Offers from top brands including OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, Vu, LG, Sony and more

India’s Most Awaited Launch: 55” QLED OnePlusTV

Upgrade to 4K TVs starting INR 19,999 per month

No Cost EMI starting INR 833 on Televisions

Smart TVs starting @INR 7999/-

Side by Side refrigerator starting INR 38,999 with No Cost EMI starting INR 2,169 per month and Exchange up to INR 12,000

Top load washing machines starting INR 8,999 with No Cost EMI starting INR 695 per month

Up to 45% off on split air conditioners with No Cost EMI starting INR 1,299 per month

Noise cancelling headphones from Bose, Sony and Sennheiser starting INR 6,999 | NCE from INR 584

Soundbars with subwoofers from Boat, JBL, Sony and others starting INR 3,499

Speakers from Boat, JBL, Sony and others starting INR 599

Min INR 10,000 off on beginner's DSLR and Mirrorless cameras

Wireless security cameras – Starting INR 1,299

Acoustic guitars starting INR 1,490

Up to INR 40,000 off on top premium laptops; enjoy up to 24 months No Cost EMI on Laptops from top brands

Fitness Tracker and Smartwatches starting INR 799

Pen Drives and Memory Cards starting INR 199

1 TB and above Hard Drives starting INR 3199 from WD and Seagate | NCE available on 4 TB and above Hard Drives

Mi Smart Band 4 available via Flash sale at INR 2299 (Amazon Special)

Wireless Ink Tank Printers starting INR 9,999 | NCE starting INR 1,667 per month

All-in-One colour printers starting INR 1,949

Up to 90% off on India’s largest online fashion store with deals on 1 lakh+ styles

Enjoy up to 70% off on over 1000 + brands

Pocket friendly fashion starting under INR 349

Up to 80% off on top clothing brands

Up to 80% off on top footwear brands

Up to 80% off on top watch brands

Up to 80% off on ethnic and fashion jewellery

Up to 80% off on luggage and handbags

Enjoy up to 70% off on designer boutique with designers like Ritu Kumar, Ashima Leena, Shaze

Enjoy up to 60% off on plus size clothing

Enjoy up to 40% off on premium watches Hugo Boss, Louis Erard, Cover, Movado, Seiko, Oris etc

Best prices on big brands including Max Fashion, Bata, Puma, UCB, Levi’s, Mothercare, CASIO, Biba, American Tourister and many more

Up to 80% off on Home & Kitchen | Lowest prices of the year on 50,000+ Home & Kitchen products| Flat INR 750 back as cashback on purchase of 5,000 & above

Minimum 50% off on over 10,000 kitchen & home appliances

5 Lakh+ home products from top brands including Prestige, Bombay Dyeing, Maspar and more at half price

Deals on kitchen products starting at INR 99

Premium Diwali string lights starting INR 199

Double bedsheets starting INR 249

Diyas, Candles and Candle holders starting INR 99

Gifting Made Easy | Dinner sets starting INR 999 & Clocks starting INR 145

Up to 40% off on Water purifiers from top brands Eureka Forbes, KENT and HUL

20% – 80% off on over 30,000 daily essentials products across Grocery, Beauty, Baby, Toys, healthcare & more.

Monthly groceries starting from as low as INR1

Up to 20% extra savings with over 10,000 combos

Enjoy extra 10% off with over 55,000 Amazon coupons

Up to 75% off on the largest selection of Skincare, Haircare, Premium Perfumes, Deos and Makeup products. To top this up, get additional Cashback on purchase of Makeup & Premium Beauty products

Up to 60% off on 50,000+ product across Baby shampoos and lotions, strollers, walker, carriers, wipes and diapers.

Grocery launches 15,000+ gift hampers across chocolates, sweets, snacks, beverages & more. Up to 40% off on 5000+ products in chocolates & sweets

Min 20% off on Household essentials like Detergents, home cleaning essentials.

Upto 50% off on Head-to-Toe Grooming devices. Upto 70% off on wide range of Personal Health monitors and Massagers.

Up to 80% off on men’s grooming. Whey proteins starting at INR 25 per serving.

Pet Food from Pedigree, Whiskas, Hill's Science Diet at the lowest prices of the year. Upto 70% off on bestselling Pet Accessories

Up to 70% off on Books

Up to INR 13000 off on latest gaming consoles

Up to 70% off on antivirus and business software

Fitness & sports products starting @ INR 69, Cycles starting @ INR 1,999, Badminton equipment starting @ INR 99

Up to 70% on bestselling toys and games

Minimum 30% off on top toy brands: LEGO, Nerf, Barbie, Hotwheels & more

Up to 70% off 5000+ products across indoor and outdoor toys with 1000+ deals on new & latest toys and games across remote control vehicles, STEM, games, dolls & more

Helmets from top brands like Vega, Royal Enfield, Studd & Steelbird at INR 667/-

Up to 50% off on Engine Oil & Tyres |V Shell, Castrol, Exxon Mobil, Gulf Oil & HP

Up to 30% off on Honeywell car air purifiers

Flat INR 1200 off on Fire TV Stick and INR 2000 off on Fire TV Stick 4K

Enjoy lowest ever price on Echo Dot along with a free Wipro smart bulb

Get up to 35% off on Echo Show range of smart displays

Voice-control your TV with Alexa, get up to 65% off on Echo bundles on purchase of select TVs

Begin your smart home journey with attractive bundle offers on smart bulbs, plugs and cameras

Avail up to 35% off on Alexa built-in devices by top brands like Bose, Sony, iBall, Motorola, TCL and HP across headphones, speakers, TVs and laptops

Flat INR 1750 off on the all-new Kindle and INR 2750 off on Kindle Paperwhite

Up to 50% off on ethnic wear from Bengal handloom

Up to 45% off on Sambalpuri Sarees

Up to 45% off on handstitched shoes from Agra

Up to 40% off on Blue Art Pottery from Jaipur

Up to 40% off on handblock print home furnishings by Blocks of India

Up to 40% off on Pochampally Ikat clothing

Up to 20% off on Indo-western ethnic wear by Okhai

Up to 50% off on fashion jewelry from Swara Creations

Up to 15% off on grocery products by SIRIMIRI

Up to 30% off on office and stationery products by Greensouls

Up to 85% off on women’s clutches from Parizaat by Shadab Khan

Up to 70% off on women’s western wear by Zink London

Up to 60% off on home and kitchen organizers from Callas; handmade stationery and gifts by Crack of Dawn Crafts; specialty pillows by The White Willow; quirky stationery by Alicia Souza

Up to 45% off on diet and nutritional products by Nutrinelife

Up to 40% off on Bluetooth Earphone by OCHRON

Up to 38% off on specialty teas by TGL Co. Luxury Teas

Up to 35% off on lawn and garden accessories by Sharpex

Up to 30% off on intimate hygiene products by Skin elements

30% Off + No Cost EMI on Kumba Mattress starting from INR 7,149

Ultracare Pro – Upto 30% off on portable pain relief solutions from UltraCare PRO

Yogabar – Flat 23% off on Yogabar Muesli, Energy, Breakfast and Protein Bars

TGL – Upto 35% off on TGL The Good Life Company Luxury Tea and Coffee products

Butternut Company – Upto 40% off on Butternut Co. Premium Nut Butters

Up to 80% off on Baby bedding and safety products by Dearjoy

Min 80% off on handbags by Fantosy

Up to 70% off on Cheston tools

Up to 60% off on bathroom accessories by 10X; Detel Television, speakers and Edge headphones; robotic tools from Robocraze

Up to 50% off on smart home devices by Black Electrotech

Min 60% off on Kurtis by Indo Era

Up to 40% off on haircare products by Khadi Omorose; Cooking oils & Breakfast essentials by Hathmic

Amazon Pantry – Up to 60% off on 4000+ items of Monthly Groceries; INR 1 deals for Prime members and get upto INR 1000 cashback on Amazon Pantry for new customers.

Amazon.in’s biggest celebration the Great Indian Festival brings never-seen-before deals & offers on the widest selection of smartphones, laptops, cameras, large appliances & TVs, home & kitchen products, fashion, consumables such as grocery & beauty, consumer electronics and more by lakhs of sellers.Great Indian Festival starts from midnight on September 29 until 11:59 pm on October 04. Prime members can grab great deals first with exclusive early access starting 12 noon on September 28.Flagship products of Amazon Specials – Samsung M series will be available at massive price drops up to INR 4,500, with the bestseller M30 now available in 3+32 GB variant at only INR 9,999Satya Paul and many moreAvail biggest savings and lowest prices on Fire TV Stick, Echo, Alexa built-in and smart home appliances this festive season:Check out all the offers by clicking here. Source: Businesswire