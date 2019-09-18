  • Download mobile app
18 Sep 2019, Edition - 1527, Wednesday
Amazon.in Great Indian Festival – Top Offers Revealed

by businesswireindia.com

September 18, 2019

Business Wire India
  • Amazon.in’s biggest Great Indian Festival – starts from midnight on September 29 until  11:59 pm on October 04; Prime members to get exclusive early access starting 12 noon on September 28
  • Reveals the biggest selection & deals on smartphones, large appliances & TVs, home & kitchen products, fashion, consumables such as grocery & beauty, consumer electronics and more with the best finance options for customers this festive season
  • Customers can save more with an instant discount of 10% when they pay with SBI Debit and Credit Cards
  • Up to 40% off on latest smartphones from top brands; Up to 75% off on all Home Appliances an TVs; Up to 90% off on India’s largest online Fashion store
  • Best savings of the year on Echo and Alexa devices
  • Great Indian Festival will feature a wide range of finance options from no cost EMI on Debit & Credit cards, Bajaj FinServ cards and unlimited reward points on Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card
  • Up to INR 2500 cashback on domestic flight bookings
     
Amazon.in’s biggest celebration the Great Indian Festival brings never-seen-before deals & offers on the widest selection of smartphones, laptops, cameras, large appliances & TVs, home & kitchen products, fashion, consumables such as grocery & beauty, consumer electronics and more by lakhs of sellers.
 
Great Indian Festival starts from midnight on September 29 until 11:59 pm on October 04. Prime members can grab great deals first with exclusive early access starting 12 noon on September 28.
 
Smartphones and Mobile Accessories
 
  • Up to 40% off on latest smartphones, get additional cashback, exchange offers, No Cost EMI, Free screen replacement and guaranteed exchange price offers across a wide selection
  • Over 15 new launches by top brands including OnePlus, Samsung, Vivo and more
  • Enjoy lowest ever prices on over 100 smartphones – Top offers from Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo among others
  • Exchange offers up to INR 6,000
  • Stylish accessories including mobile cases, covers and more starting from as low as INR 69
  • Up to 70% off on trendy Bluetooth Headsets
  • Stay charged on the go with top rated power banks starting INR 399
 
Appliances & TVs
 
  • Up to 75% off on Appliances and TV’s with No Cost EMI and exciting exchange offers and installation with free deliveries
  • Offers from top brands including Samsung, Whirlpool, LG, Xiaomi, Sony and more
  • 55” QLED OnePlusTV coming soon
  • Upgrade to 4K TVs starting INR 19,999 per month
  • No Cost EMI starting INR 999 on Frost free refrigerators
  • Top load washing machines starting INR 9,999
  • Up to 45% off on Split air conditioners
 
Consumer Electronics
 
  • Enjoy over 6000 deals on over 200 top brands including HP, Canon, boAT, Lenovo and more
  • Up to INR 40,000 off on top premium laptops; enjoy up to 12 months No Cost EMI on Laptops from top brands
  • Minimum INR 10,000 off DSLRs and Mirrorless Cameras
  • Up to 60% off on Headphones and Speakers
  • Easy EMI offers and Free Shipping
  • Fitness trackers from Mi starting INR 799
 
Amazon Fashion
 
  • Up to 90% off on India’s largest online fashion store with deals on 1 lakh+ styles
  • Enjoy up to 70% off on over 1200 + brands
  • Pocket friendly fashion starting under INR 599
  • Up to 80% off on top clothing brands
  • Up to 80% off on top footwear brands
  • Up to 80% off on top watch brands
  • Up to 90% off on jewellery brands
  • Enjoy up to 80% off on luggage and handbags
  • Enjoy up to 60%-70% off on Makeup and Beauty products
  • Best prices on big brands including max, Puma, UCB, Mothercare, Redtape, CASIO, Biba, American Tourister and many more
 
Home and Kitchen
 
  • Up to 80% off – Lowest ever prices on 50,000+ Home & Kitchen products
  • Minimum 50% off on over 10,000 kitchen & home appliances
  • 5 Lakh+ home products from top brands including Prestige, Bombay Dyeing and more at half price or less
  • Deals on kitchen products starting at INR99
  • Over 30,000 furniture products with No Cost EMI starting INR 499/month
  • Offers on top brands including Prestige, Bombay Dyeing, Pigeon, Homecentre and more
 
Daily Essentials & Personal Care
 
  • Lowest prices on over 30,000 daily essentials
  • Featured brands include Aashirwaad, Huggies, Surg Excel, Lakme and more
  • Monthly groceries starting from as low as INR1
  • Up to 80% off on men’s grooming
  • Up to 20% extra savings with over 10,000 combos
  • Enjoy extra 10% off with over 55,000 Amazon coupons
 
Books, Hobbies, Gaming and Toys
 
  • 20%-70% off on bestselling books
  • Minimum 40% off on Treadmills and Exercise bikes
  • Minimum INR 12,000 off on Xbox consoles
  • Indoor toys starting INR 109
  • Offers on top brands including Pearson, Yonex, Xbox, LEGO and more
 
Amazon Devices
 
  • Biggest savings with lowest prices of the year on Echo and Alexa devices
  • Enjoy Lowest ever price on Echo Dot along with a free smart bulb
  • Flat INR 1200 off on FireTV Stick
  • Up to 35% off on Echo smart screens
  • Flat INR 1750 off on Kindle eReaders
 
Check out all the offers by clicking here.

Source: Businesswire

