Amazon Prime Video Launches New Features for Thursday Night Football Allowing NFL Fans Around the Globe to Customize Their Streaming Experience

by businesswireindia.com

X-Ray puts viewers in control of how they experience the game and delivers Next Gen Stats powered by AWS to fans in a whole new way

Kay Adams and Chris Long host NFL Next, a new live show produced by NFL Films and featuring expert insights exclusively on Prime Video

Twitch doubles co-streamers broadcasting on their interactive social video service

Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer returning to lead play-by-play and analysis for TNF

(NASDAQ: AMZN) — For the third straight year, Amazon Prime Video brings NFL fans around the world Thursday Night Football Presented by Bud Light Platinumand launches new innovations allowing Prime members to experience the game they love like never before, with a new lineup of expert insight and analysis, access to robust live data and a simplified experience.

“We’re revolutionizing the way football fans stream Thursday Night Football and allowing Prime members to personalize how they watch and hear the game,” said Marie Donoghue, Vice President of Prime Video Sports. “There’s something for every football fan — from deeper gameplay analytics at their fingertips, to differentiated commentary, to the ability to easily discover and watch on any device, anywhere in the world. We think both longtime sports fans and those new to the game will love watching and engaging with TNF on Prime Video and Twitch.”

The Thursday Night Football schedule on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch kicks off Thursday, September 26 at 8:20 PM Eastern with the Green Bay Packers hosting the Philadelphia Eagles.

X-Ray Puts Fans in Control

X-Ray for TNF creates opportunities for fans to watch and understand the game without taking their eyes off the screen or missing a play. This season, X-Ray brings some of the same Next Gen Stats previously available only to coaches and announcers to all TNF fans on demand, on every play and at their fingertips, driving a deeper appreciation for the on field action. Fans can dive into leading edge insights like a quarterback’s average time to throw, a running back’s average yards after contact and a wide receiver’s average yards of separation, which are enabled through Next Gen Stats’ real-time player tracking.

X-Ray is available for football fans streaming TNF on Android, iOS, and Fire TV. Prime Video is also enabling analytics on the go with a discoverable and easy to use mobile experience that allows customers to bring up and dismiss real-time stats by simply flipping their phones. To access X-Ray, fans can simply flip their phones, tap the “Stats by X-Ray” button on their phone or tablet or click ‘up’ on the Fire TV remote control during the game.

A Different Kind of NFL Show

NFL Next, a new 30-minute live show available exclusively on Prime Video at 7:00 PM Eastern each Thursday and produced by NFL Films, will provide viewers with fresh insight and smart commentary from two-time Super Bowl Champion Chris Long, NFL Network’s Kay Adams and Next Gen Stats expert James Koh. NFL Next will host featured guests including current and former players, while iconic sports journalists Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer will return to provide commentary, in addition to leading play-by-play and analysis.

“We’re excited to collaborate once again with Amazon Prime Video to produce a different kind of NFL show,” said Ross Ketover, Chief Executive of NFL Films. “To have the talents of Chris Long, one of the most insightful players to play this game, paired with a dynamic personality like Kay Adams makes for a show we think fans are going to love.”

“I am excited to be part of NFL Next and the Amazon family,” said Chris Long. “It was important to me that my first venture into football broadcasting was in a forum that I feel will give the viewer a unique under the hood look of the game.”

Choose Your Audio

Prime Video is once again producing multiple audio options to enable football fans around the world to customize their viewing experience. In addition to the default FOX broadcast with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, Prime members can choose from two additional Prime Video exclusive audio streams: Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer and U.K. English language broadcasters Derek Rae and Tommy Smyth.

“I can’t wait for another season of Thursday Night Football!” said Hannah Storm. “It’s such a challenging and fun opportunity and we have an awesome group of women in front of the mic and behind the scenes to give Prime members our own unique perspective on the game.”

“I’m thrilled that Hannah and I are building on our groundbreaking first season coupled with our expanding roles on NFL Next as well as offering the most unique viewing experience with Amazon’s technical innovations,” said Andrea Kremer.

FOX Deportes Spanish Production

Additionally, Prime members in the US and Mexico have access to FOX Deportes, the exclusive Spanish-language broadcast.

Join the Twitch Party

For the third year, TNF will also be available to Twitch viewers, including co-streamed commentary from popular streamers on Twitch’s interactive social video service, so get ready to fill chat with your finest cheers, memes, and emotes. Many of your favorite streamers will be co-streaming the matchups and adding their unique commentary to the broadcasts, including surprise guests coming later this season. Fans can cheer on their favorite teams with NFL themed emotes and test their fandom with real-time game trivia all season long.Check out the Twitch blog post to see a complete list of co-streamers for every week. Visit Prime Video to view the full TNF schedule and watch the official FOX broadcast available in over 200 countries and territories around the world.

The TNFgames scheduled to air on FOX, NFL Network and Amazon Prime Video kick off Thursday, September 26 at 8:20 PM Eastern with the Green Bay Packers hosting the Philadelphia Eagles. TNF games will be available to stream on Amazon via Prime Video and Twitch in addition to NFL, FOX and FOX Deportes digital properties across devices. NFL Network and Amazon availability subject to change.

About Prime Video

Prime Video is a premium streaming service that offers customers a vast collection of digital videos — all with the ease of finding what they love to watch in one place.

Included with Prime: Watch thousands of popular movies and TV shows, including our critically-acclaimed Amazon Originals including the Emmy Award-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Boys, Homecoming, Hanna, Fleabag, Good Omens, Carnival Row , Mindy Kaling’s Late Night , Donald Glover’s Guava Island , the Academy Award-winning Manchester by the Sea and The Salesman, Academy Award-nominated The Big Sick and Cold War, andexclusives, live sports including Thursday Night Football and licensed and self-published content available in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Watch thousands of popular movies and TV shows, including our critically-acclaimed Amazon Originals including the Emmy Award-winning , Mindy Kaling’s , Donald Glover’s , the Academy Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated and andexclusives, live sports including and licensed and self-published content available in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. Watch more with Prime Video Channels : Prime members can add 150+ channels in the US like HBO, Cinemax, STARZ, SHOWTIME, CBS All Access, NBA League Pass and MLB.tv — no extra apps to download, and no cable required. Only pay for the ones you want, and cancel anytime. View the full list of channels available at amazon.com/channels.

: Prime members can add 150+ channels in the US like HBO, Cinemax, STARZ, SHOWTIME, CBS All Access, NBA League Pass and MLB.tv — no extra apps to download, and no cable required. Only pay for the ones you want, and cancel anytime. View the full list of channels available at amazon.com/channels. Rent or Buy : Enjoy hundreds of thousands of titles, including new-release movies and entire seasons of current TV episodes, available for all Amazon customers to rent or buy.

: Enjoy hundreds of thousands of titles, including new-release movies and entire seasons of current TV episodes, available for all Amazon customers to rent or buy. Instant access : Watch where and when you want with the Prime Video app on your smart TV, mobile device, Fire TV, Fire tablet, Apple TV, Chromecast, game consoles, Comcast X1 or from the web. For a complete list of compatible devices, visit amazon.com/howtostream.

: Watch where and when you want with the Prime Video app on your smart TV, mobile device, Fire TV, Fire tablet, Apple TV, Chromecast, game consoles, Comcast X1 or from the web. For a complete list of compatible devices, visit amazon.com/howtostream. Enhanced experiences: Make the most of every viewing with 4K Ultra HD- and High Dynamic Range (HDR)-compatible content. Go behind the scenes of your favorite movies and TV shows with exclusive X-Ray access, powered by IMDb. Save it for later with select mobile downloads for offline viewing.

In addition to access to movies and TV shows included with Prime, the Prime membership includes unlimited fast free shipping options across all categories available on Amazon, more than two million songs and thousands of playlists and stations with Prime Music, secure photo storage with Prime Photos, unlimited reading with Prime Reading, unlimited access to a digital audiobook catalogue with Audible Channels for Prime, a rotating selection of free digital games and in-game loot with Twitch Prime, early access to select Lightning Deals, exclusive access and discounts to select items, and more. To sign up for Prime or to find out more visit: amazon.com/prime.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190925005313/en/

Source: Businesswire